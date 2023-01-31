The family of the 16-year-old boy who was assaulted by Corrie Pretorius slammed the sentence handed down to him

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment or pay a R12 000 fine, leaving many South Africans fuming

The victim's sister, Lerato Makweng said the family was disappointed by the ruling which they believe will not deter racism

MPUMALANGA - The family of the 16-year-old assaulted by Corrie Pretorius expressed anger over the sentence he was handed down.

On Monday, 30 January, the Groblersdal magistrate’s court sentenced the man to spend 12 months behind bars or pay a fine of R12 000 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This came after a video of the assault at the Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre began doing its rounds on social media.

Pretorius also pointed a gun at the victim and was declared unfit to possess a firearm. However, the victim’s family slammed the ruling and believe the attack was prompted by racism.

The victim's older sister, Lerato Makweng told TimesLIVE that her family was disappointed by the sentence and said they will discuss appealing it. She said the area has become rife with racism and that the sentence does not set an example to deter others.

Makweng also said that her brother’s asthma worsened after he was kicked in the chest by Pretorius. She added that before the attack he stopped taking medication for the condition and was recovering.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi welcomed the sentencing. Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius pleaded guilty to the attack and expressed remorse, News24 reported.

Mzansi expresses outrage over sentence handed down to Corrie Pretorius

@TshepoLetsau said:

“This is an insult to black people. Corrie Pretorius must rot in jail.”

@richhasspoken commented:

“Pathetic sentence. He should go to jail for five years with no option of a fine.”

@Melanin_Mmaps1 added:

“The legal system has always favoured and been lenient to racists regardless of what they did. The racist Corrie Pretorius is only fined R12 000 for brutally assaulting a black person. The only message the NPA is conveying is that consequences are not severe for racists.”

