A recent Twitter post urged the Joburg Metro Police Department to consider hiring informal traffic conductors

The volunteer workers are often unemployed or homeless but provide a valuable service to the drivers

South Africans were torn about the idea, as many shared their opinions in the comments concerned about reliability

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Stop! Go! Informal traffic conductors are taking matters into their own hands. @thabisoTema/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

You've all seen them during traffic hours in South Africa. Informal traffic conductors with yellow bibs thrown over their chests do an excellent job getting everyone to move without accidents. A lot of these guys are either homeless or unemployed. So, why has the Joburg Metro police not hired them already?

A recent Twitter post may be suggesting that they should.

A Twitter post calls for Joburg MPD to hire traffic conductors

@ThabisoTema took to socials to urge the Joburg Metro police department to consider hiring the informal traffic conductors as they are already doing the job for them. Most of the official traffic officers are visible during pay week.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Other South Africans had mixed opinions about the Twitter post

@Shishinya1 said:

"Unfortunately, that will mean being formally employed which will also mean responsibility and reliability expectations."

@Naiima_SA added:

"I second that. They make life easy. But at the end of the day. They are giving back to the community ke ma volunteers. We all need to do community service to make others' lives better."

@BaggioFN commented:

"It’s illegal what they are doing."

@mbamla concluded:

"With a guaranteed salary, then they'll stop working, just like the other guys."

Limpopo man creates 'bridge' on flooded street

In other news of people pushing a hustle, Briefly News reported on a man who used crates to make a bridge during flash floods in Polokwane. The street-smart gent solved an issue for his fellow pedestrians and charged R2 per person per crossing.

South Africans were impressed with his creativity and hustle mentality.

@Freddy_Da_King920 said:

"That's how you make money, see a problem and come up with a solution."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News