The Motsepe Foundation’s latest donation to 26 university student representative councils (SRCs) impressed Mzansi

The foundation pledged R30 million to SRCs that will be used toward student registration, fees, and historical debt

The Motsepe Foundation said the identification of students who need to be supported will be conducted with SRCs

JOHANNESBURG - The Motsepe Foundation pledged R30 million to 26 university student representative councils (SRCs) on Friday, 17 February.

At an event held at the Sandton Sun, SRCs presidents were joined by their head of student affairs and president of the South African Union of Students, Yandiza Ndzoyiya.

The funds will be used toward student registration, fees, and historical debt.

Co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe met with student leaders on the Universities in Dialogue platform. At the event, student funding and other concerns, including food insecurity and period poverty were discussed.

The foundation said through the R30 million donation it hopes to encourage support from private and non-profit stakeholders who stand to benefit from an educated and skilled youth population.

According to TimesLIVE, the Motsepe Foundation said the identification of students who need to be supported will be conducted in partnership with SRCs at the 26 universities.

Over 300 new bursaries will also be awarded to students at universities and schools for the 2023 academic year.

Mzansi welcomes the Motsepe Foundation’s R30 million donation

Samuel Ketsise said:

“While our own greedy government officials are definitely licking their lips and planning their way to that cash.”

Muravha Lutendo commented:

“Thank you, Motsepe foundation, your kindness is much appreciated, hoping the intended beneficiaries will surely benefit. Thank you. Son of the soil.”

Thotho Mthwakazi Jola posted:

“Can it pay directly and not pass any hands, please.”

Ronald Taduma Nkuna Taduma wrote:

“This man must become our president.”

Bukelwa Nothisa added:

“Thank you, Mr Motsepe, you are a good Samaritan, our SA needs leaders like you.”

Source: Briefly News