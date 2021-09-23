Free Entry to 17 Museums for the Vaccinated Over Long Weekend, SA Not Swayed

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has promised free access to 17 museums in the province over the Heritage Day long weekend

The offer is only available to fully and partially vaccinated people, who will need to produce their vaccination cards to gain admission

Social media users were quick to react to the announcement, with many stating they weren't fazed by the move to dangle the carrot

In a stunning revelation by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), fully and partially vaccinated people will be granted free access at 17 affiliated museums over the Heritage Day long weekend.

Anroux Marais, the province's cultural affairs and sports minister, announced that affiliated museums will grant access to the facilities based on visitors presenting their vaccination cards.

A total of 17 museums in the Western Cape will allow free access to vaccinated people. Image: Essdras M Suarez/ The Boston Globe.

In all, 17 museums will open their doors to the vaccinated public. The museums are scattered across the province, including popular heritage museums such as the Bartolomeu Dias Museum in Mossel Bay, the Beaufort West Museum and CP Nel Museum in Oudtshoorn.

Drostdy Museum in Swellendam and the Genadendal Museum have also joined the party, TimesLIVE reported.

Marais, who is appealing to the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible, said the move is to encourage more people to queue up for the vaccine, and in the process, achieve herd immunity.

In the name of promoting heritage

“Visitors usually pay to access our museums across the province, but to encourage all to get vaccinated, we are waiving this fee to increase our vaccination numbers," explained Marais.

"We also want to promote our affiliated museums as we [continually to work to] contain, adapt and recover in the province,” said Marais.

Although the Western Cape hopes to promote its affiliated museums, Marais said it will also commemorate South Africa's rich cultural heritage.

Social media users were quick to react to the announcement, with many stating they weren't fazed by the apparent dangling of the carrot.

Mzansi not swayed by promise of free entry

Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers the reactions.

@NgovSir said:

"Here we go doing what we do best, CoCT."

@KwaziChris1 wrote:

"Even if you promise heaven, I won't."

@sabza1_za shared:

"Try all tricks you want, we just not gonna vaccinate trust me."

@mikecarver17 observed:

"Coercion....we see you CoCT and @Our_DA!"

