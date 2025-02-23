Rulani Mokwena has shared his thoughts about Wydad Athletic Club's goalless draw against CODM in the Botola Pro League this weekend

The Red Castle were on a winning streak in the Moroccan league before dropping points against CODM

The South African mentor named who to blame for the goalless stalemate against CODM while also complaining about the pitch and his club's fans

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has reacted after Wydad Athletic Club dropped two points during their match against CODM in the Botola Pro League.

The South African tactician was absent in the Red Castle's last match due to the death of his grandmother, and the game this weekend was his first game in the dugout since the unfortunate event happened.

The Moroccan giants were on a five-game winning run before the match, which was a new record since 2019. The goalless draw put them in a difficult position as they continue to keep their hope of qualifying for next season's CAF Champions League alive.

Rulani Mokwena reacts to Wydad Athletic Club goalless stalemate against CODM in the Botola Professional League this weekend. Photo: @WACofficiel.

Mokwena reacts to Wydad's goalless draw against CODM

Speaking to the media after the match, as per iDiskiTimes, Mokwena complained about the grass at the stadium and also made his intention known to Wydad fans for not showing the team enough support.

“I don’t like the grass at the stadium, and I didn’t like the atmosphere from the fans—too tense. It felt like something was missing. I’m not sure if we haven’t improved enough to earn the full support of our fans. It was palpable, the tension was felt by the players and by myself. There were a lot of things today that just didn’t sit right,” Mokwena told the media.

The former Orlando Pirates coach went on to clarify that the number one person to blame for the goalless draw was him, as what he said earlier shouldn't be taken as an excuse.

"Let me make this clear—don’t mistake my words as excuses. No! The first person to take responsibility for the draw today is Rulani Mokwena. Don’t get that wrong.," he added.

"Football is a game where every detail counts. When we play in our own stadium, with our style of football, it should reflect our true potential. I wasn’t brought here because of my looks, no—I'm here because of the football I play.

"If we can’t execute that at home, it makes everything much harder. I am deeply dissatisfied. Today, this is the worst I’ve felt since arriving in Morocco."

