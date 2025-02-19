Residents of a complex in Montana in Pretoria North were evacuated after a tornado damaged their building

Buildings and vehicles were damaged, and several trees were uprooted after the tornado hit the area

South Africans joked about the weather phenomenon, saying it was because of Donald Trump and AfriForum

A tornado that hit the Pretoria area damaged buildings and external geysers at a complex in Montana. Image: Suburban Control Centre

GAUTENG – A tornado that hit parts of Pretoria North has left behind a trail of destruction and raised many conspiracy theories.

The natural weather phenomenon, which is not common in the country, ripped through Montana in Pretoria North on Tuesday, 18 February 2025.

While no lives were lost, the tornado damaged several buildings and vehicles and uprooted many trees.

Tornado causes significant damage to Montana

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department confirmed that the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) received notice of the tornado in Pretoria on Tuesday evening. Firefighters and Disaster Risk Management officials were deployed, where they found that various buildings and vehicles were damaged.

“Firefighters found significant damage caused by the storm which uprooted some trees and blew away the corrugated iron roof sheets of the buildings, carports and other structures in the area along the Sefako Makgatho Drive,” a statement from the Emergency Services Department.

As a result, many residents had to be evacuated from the buildings which were severely damaged by the tornado.

Residential complex badly affected

The Emergency Services Department also confirmed that a residential complex in Veda Street was heavily hit, with some buildings suffering major damage.

The heavy winds ripped off external geysers and corrugated iron sheets, leaving many of the buildings, especially those on the upper floors, flooded. No injuries were reported.

It's not the first time a tornado has battered the province. On 27 November 2024, a tornado hit the West Rand area, destroying businesses and homes. The reported West Rand tornado occurred two weeks after similar sightings were reported in Harrismith, KwaZulu-Natal, on 13 November.

The City of Tshwane's Emergency Services were on high alert in Pretoria North after the destruction caused by the tornado. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Pretoria tornado causes stir on social media

The images and videos of the tornado had social media buzzing, sparking conspiracy theories, concern and humorous responses.

Xindichane Tika-misava Nyigeta said:

“It's the result of challenging Donald Trump.”

@nqxba added:

“It must head in the direction of Zanzou please.”

@_bsspotter1 joked:

“The ANC will tell you that Trump and Musk launched an attack🤣.”

@uNyamazane stated:

“This is weather manipulation. This looks artificial. We need more live accounts and angles to verify if this is a natural tornado.”

@amu_vuma said:

“Apparently the South African Weather Services has been hacked. So, we're in a deep mess.”

@NaphtallyMO said:

“I blame AfriForum. Now we've got American demons in Tshwane.”

@Zuma2Cyril asked:

“Why is America now exporting their stuff to us?”

@tarrantimho said:

“Donald Trump came to fetch his kids too early.”

@Leo037gp added:

“Even a tornado is searching for AfriForum to take it to the USA.”

@BoerAppeal_ZA asked:

“Can you aim it at Luthuli house?”

Residents advised to stay away from tornado

Juandre Vorster, known as The Weather Hooligan, chatted to Briefly News about the issue of a tornado that hit the Eastern Cape.

The storm-chaser advised residents to stay away from the weather phenomenon, instead giving them tips on how to stay safe.

His warning comes after a video went viral of a tornado developing in the Butterworth area in the Eastern Cape on 7 January 2025.

