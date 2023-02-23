A group of learners from MJ Mgidi Senior Secondary School were injured when a classroom ceiling fell on them

Parents rushed to the school to ensure their children were given medical attention and one child had to be hospitalised

The incident left many fuming online, with many citizens expressing outrage with the Gauteng Department of Education

TSHWANE - Irate parents are demanding that the Department of Education improves the infrastructure of MJ Mgidi Senior Secondary School.

A group of learners were injured when a classroom ceiling collapsed. Image: Stock image & Brooks Kraft

Source: Getty Images

This comes after seven learners were injured when a classroom ceiling gave way and fell on them. At the time of the incident, the learners were seated awaiting their teacher.

The parents rushed to the school to ensure their children were given medical attention. One child was hospitalised due to injuries sustained, sparking outrage from community members and parents alike.

SowetanLIVE visited the school and found it to be in a dilapidated state, with overcrowding and a lack of facilities.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the infrastructure unit was deployed to the area following the incident. He said an assessment is being conducted to determine what further intervention should be taken.

Meanwhile, the provincial government plans to take steps to remedy overcrowding in schools. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said unless something is done to deal with the situation, the province’s education system will collapse.

Mzansi outraged over incident at MJ Mgidi Senior Secondary School

Lawrence Moeti said:

“This is a straight-up lawsuit in the making.”

Masiu Tshabalira posted:

“Learners must sue the department of education.”

Nompumelelo Raphela wrote:

“MJ Mgidi High school, there's so much going on in this school.”

Lerato Modisakeng commented:

“The country has been experiencing heavy rains but no one from the Department of Education has not bothered to go around and inspect the state in which the infrastructures are in.”

Sherilene Campher added:

“It's not funny at all, poor kids.”

