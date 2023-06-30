A Pretoria man has failed to get the public protector to take his side in a dispute with the National Lotteries Commission

The man claimed that he won a R42 million lotto jackpot in 2016 but couldn't claim the winning because of problems with the ticket reader

The man filed a complaint against the National Lotories and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition but failed to prove he won the jackpot

PRETORIA - A man's bid to get a R42 million payout from the National Lotteries Commission has ended in disappointment.

The man claimed that he won the lottery jackpot, but the Public Protector's Office found that he failed to produce the original coupon meaning that Ithuba could not verify the numbers he played, TimesLIVE reported.

Man claims Lotto machine failed to pay out full ticket winnings

Alex Magagula alleged that he brought a winning Lotto ticket, and when he went to redeem the ticket at a retailer in Pretoria, the Lotto machine jammed while reading his ticket on 9 September 2016.

The claims he went to the Sinoville post office the following day, he was only paid R37, even though the ticked was allegedly worth R42 million.

He reported that issue to the NLC, but after failing to receive satisfactory feedback, he escalated that issue to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

Alleged lotto winner takes complaint to public protector

After the DTIC failed to arrange a meeting with Magagula, the man filed a complaint with the public protector, alleging that the DTIC could not address his complaint.

After investigating the NLC report from Magagula's first complaint and the DTIC's response letter, the public protector found that both attended to the issue appropriately and their conduct didn't constitute improper conduct.

South Africans doubt alleged lotto winner story

Below are some comments:

Makgatho Mashau questioned:

"How can he claim without a valid ticket?"

Anthony Zaba said:

"He took his chance."

Jonas Madimenyana Matsi added:

"I love this guy, sometimes u gotta take some chances."

Patrick Selepe demanded:

"Give that man what belongs to him."

Hannie Kontlip commented:

"Can't blame a man for trying."

Nyisist Kagiso suggested:

"He can easily go to the retailer and reprint."

