The domestic worker who was abused in a viral video has been found by the police

The shocking video showed the woman crying and being assaulted allegedly by her employer

The police are waiting to hear from the woman if she wants to open a case against her perpetrator

FREE STATE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has tracked and traced a domestic worker who was assaulted by her employer in a viral video.

The video was widely shared on social media by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Ian Cameron of Action Society, who were appalled by the horrendous abuse the victim sustained.

Police to see if abused domestic worker wants to open a case

According to SowetanLIVE, Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earl says the video seems to have been taken in November 2020.

Earl said the police found the woman and are consulting with her and her family to see if she wants to open a case against her perpetrator.

The spokesperson added that if she does not want to open a case, the police will consult the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for the next steps.

Police ordered to find a domestic worker assaulted allegedly by her employer

The police found the woman after the Free State provincial commissioner Baile Motswenyane ordered detectives to find the woman and investigate the matter.

Social media posts indicated that the man probably lives on a farm in the Hennenman area.

The commissioner stated that although the victim did not come forward and open a case, the video evidence is enough to warrant an investigation because the police take abuse matters seriously.

Investigators were instructed to act quickly and ensure thorough investigations are conducted.

Viral video of employer assaulting elderly domestic worker sparks outrage, Mzansi demands immediate justice

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a white man assaulting and screaming at his domestic worker has caused a public outcry.

The video went viral on social media and caught the eye of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and civil society group, ActionSociety.

The EFF posted the heartbreaking video on Twitter and appealed to the public to help identify the man abusing the domestic worker.

