The Johannesburg High Court sentenced the two men found guilty of murdering Lucky Maselesele

The family of Maselesele expressed satisfaction with the verdict and said it gave them some closure

South African citizens on social media said they want Senzo Meyiwa to receive the same kind of justice

The judge handed a sentence to Lucky Maselesele's killers. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @Football_Stage

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Lucky Maselesele, a former soccer player for Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United, expressed satisfaction with the sentences given to the two men found guilty of his murder.

Judge hands down verdict in Lucky Maselesele's murder case

In the high court of Johannesburg, Luvuyo April, aged 26, received a life sentence, while Xolani Gumbi, aged 18, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

As part of his sentence, Gumbi will spend the initial three years in a juvenile facility before being transferred to a correctional facility upon reaching 21 years of age.

In October 2021, Maselesele reportedly lost his life in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, allegedly due to a severe beating after being accused of stealing electrical cables.

Lucky Maselesele family member says justice was served

According to SABCNews, Tebogo Maselesele expressed contentment with the judgement and said the entire case has been an overwhelming and unpleasant experience for him and his entire family.

He added that the verdict gave them a sense of closure, allowing everyone involved to begin the healing process.

SA citizens weigh in on court ruling in Lucky Maselesele case

Sonnyboy Mashia said:

"Good job, hope it will happen to Meyiwa case too."

Cavin Makua asked:

"Good job, then what is so difficult with the killers of Senzo Meyiwa?"

Joe Nathi mentioned:

"If the family is satisfied with the sentence, good and Rest In Peace Lucky 'Romario' Maselesele."

Mbokodi Siyamthanda stated:

"We will still wait Senzo Meyiwa trial."

Ntsundeni Mualusi

"Good job."

