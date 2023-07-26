A Mbombela businessman was nabbed after police linked him to R89 million in licence fraud and corruption

The truck and bus owner formed part of a network of business people and local government workers who colluded on a scheme that cost the state millions

A total of 17 people were arrested in connection to the million rand corruption scheme and will all appear in court

MBOMBELA - A truck and bus owner ended up in handcuff after being implicated in R89 million fraud and corruption related to vehicle licence fees.

Morris Robert Shabalala didn't spend long in police custody, though. He appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering and the 58-year-old man was released on R15 000 bail, IOL reported.

Mbombela businessperson part of bigger corruption scheme

Shabalala didn't commit his alleged crimes alone, as he formed part of a vast network of businesspeople, community safety, security and liaison employees and licensing officials who embarked on a scheme that cost millions.

According to TimesLIVE, ex-employees of the Department of community safety, security and Liaison colluded with licensing officials to unlawfully issue license discs to corrupt fleet owners and company representatives.

Mpumalanga businesspeople paid brides for licence discs

From 2016 to 2019, the businesspeople in the scheme allegedly paid bribes to have their licence fees and fine scrapped in exchange for licence discs.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, 17 other people were arrested concerning the fraud and corruption between December 2022 and April 2023.

All suspects will appear in the Mbombela Commercial Crimes Court on 30 August.

