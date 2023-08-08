Thabo Bester is taking legal action after claiming luxury items worth R30 million were stolen after his arrest

The items include Rolexes and other high-end watches, several devices and designer clothing

Bester has opened a case at Lanseria police station in a bid to uncover the whereabouts of his belongings

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester made a physical appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 8 August, where he hurled some serious allegations.

Thabo Bester claims that several luxury items worth more than R30 million were stolen from him when he was arrested. Image: Frikkie Kapp & seng kui Lim

Source: Getty Images

The convicted murderer and sexual offender told the court that a long list of luxury items and cash worth over R30 million went missing after he and his partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania, TimesLIVE reported.

Bester wants to know where his items are and has opened a case at the Laseria police station.

Thabo Bester lists missing luxury items

These are the luxury items Bester claims went missing and how much they are allegedly worth:

iPhone 14 ProMax - R36 000

Samsung S23 - R32 000

Samsung Z4 - R40 000

iPad 16 - R18 000

Macbook Air 16 - R12 500

Macbook Pro 16 - 34 600

Burberry card holder - R15 500

Burberry sunglasses - R11 500

Tom Ford sunglasses - R9 500

HP laptop - R41 000

Loius Vuitton Laptop bag -R51 000

"Marriage" ring - R350 000

Audemars Piguet watches X2 - R2 500 000 each

FM watches X2- R2 500 000 each

Rolex watches X2- R2 600 000 each

C watch - R1 750 000

Patek Philippe watch - R1 900 000

A Polo bag with clothes missing worth - R750 000

Thabo Bester alleges cash went missing too

Bester claimed that cash in a variety of different currencies also went disappeared after he was captured. The money was in SA rands, US dollars, Tanzanian Shillings, Zambian Kwacha, Euros and Swiss Francs, News24 reported.

All in all, the missing local and foreign currency allegedly amounted to R14 192 100.

South Africans doubt Thabo Bester's claims

Below are some comments:

@Thabo_Vuyoo43 said:

"Yet they left the Nike tracksuits and LV designer clothes...ok...mxm."

@ziyarara questioned:

"Proceeds of crime?"

@Beevatar added:

"Oh, lies, lies and more lies."

@vusi_sarel criticised:

"Dirty money."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha share laughs and longing looks after reuniting in dock for 1st time since arrest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court and shared the dock for the first time since their arrest.

It seemed like a happy reunion for the long-lost lovers as the couple exchanged longing looks, chatted, and laughed with one another.

The court appearance on Tuesday morning, 8 August, was the first time the pair had seen each other since they were extradited from Tanzania after their arrest in April.

