Thabo Bester: Convicts ‘Stolen’ Luxury Items, Including Rolexes and 4 Apple Devices Worth Over R30 Million
- Thabo Bester is taking legal action after claiming luxury items worth R30 million were stolen after his arrest
- The items include Rolexes and other high-end watches, several devices and designer clothing
- Bester has opened a case at Lanseria police station in a bid to uncover the whereabouts of his belongings
BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester made a physical appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 8 August, where he hurled some serious allegations.
The convicted murderer and sexual offender told the court that a long list of luxury items and cash worth over R30 million went missing after he and his partner in crime, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania, TimesLIVE reported.
Bester wants to know where his items are and has opened a case at the Laseria police station.
Thabo Bester lists missing luxury items
These are the luxury items Bester claims went missing and how much they are allegedly worth:
- iPhone 14 ProMax - R36 000
- Samsung S23 - R32 000
- Samsung Z4 - R40 000
- iPad 16 - R18 000
- Macbook Air 16 - R12 500
- Macbook Pro 16 - 34 600
- Burberry card holder - R15 500
- Burberry sunglasses - R11 500
- Tom Ford sunglasses - R9 500
- HP laptop - R41 000
- Loius Vuitton Laptop bag -R51 000
- "Marriage" ring - R350 000
- Audemars Piguet watches X2 - R2 500 000 each
- FM watches X2- R2 500 000 each
- Rolex watches X2- R2 600 000 each
- C watch - R1 750 000
- Patek Philippe watch - R1 900 000
- A Polo bag with clothes missing worth - R750 000
Thabo Bester alleges cash went missing too
Bester claimed that cash in a variety of different currencies also went disappeared after he was captured. The money was in SA rands, US dollars, Tanzanian Shillings, Zambian Kwacha, Euros and Swiss Francs, News24 reported.
All in all, the missing local and foreign currency allegedly amounted to R14 192 100.
South Africans doubt Thabo Bester's claims
Below are some comments:
@Thabo_Vuyoo43 said:
"Yet they left the Nike tracksuits and LV designer clothes...ok...mxm."
@ziyarara questioned:
"Proceeds of crime?"
@Beevatar added:
"Oh, lies, lies and more lies."
@vusi_sarel criticised:
"Dirty money."
Source: Briefly News