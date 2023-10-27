Pick n Pay announced that Redro fish Spread and Peck's Anchovette will be found on their shelves in Western Cape stores

The two products were discontinued two years ago and south africans were stunned by the discontinuation

When news emerged that the products have returned, the country erupted in joy and excitment

South Africans were overjoyed that Redro Fish Spread and Peck’s Anchovette would return to Pick n Pay stores. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were over the moon after Pick n Pay announced that Redro Fish Spread and Peck's Anchovette are returning to the shelves. The products many grew up on were discontinued two years ago, but in a surprising turn of events, the products have returned. South Africans felt joyous at the news and called for more robust product support.

Fish paste products return to Pick n Pay

The two fish paste brands have been part of South African culture since the 90s as part of schoolchildren's lunchboxes. When those children became adults, news that they were discontinued hit them negatively. At the time, IOL reports, PepsiCo decided to discontinue them because they were reviewing their portfolio of products.

Pick n Pay announced that the products will return and will be expected on the shelves of 50 stores in the Western Cape. It will only be available in Pick n Pay stores, as it is unclear whether it will be found on other stores' shelves yet.

South Africans celebrate fish pastes' return

South Africans on Facebook could not contain their excitement.

Cheryl Koetaan said:;

“This is my favourite on toasted bread. Thank you for bringing it back.”

Roderick added:

“Great news. The best product to hide a Monday morning babalas.”

Sophie Billington remarked:

“Been a staple favourite for over 60 years.”

Kika Masentle Silva was a sceptic.

“Since I loved it, I would rather wait two or three months after restocking to ensure it’s safe.”

Claris Ann-horn pointed out:

“The best news I’ve heard all day.”

Smnda Certified Baddy Mengo wrote:

“I didn't even realise that it was gone. And I loved it as a child, so I’ll look out for it.”

Elsa Dawe shared how she enjoyed it.

“Yummy. With a squeeze of lemon, Bob’s your uncle.”

Food price increase stresses SA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans complained about how expensive potatoes and biscuits were becoming.

A TikTok video showed how potatoes went up and Choice Assorted, South Africans' choice snack for December. South Africans were worried that their pockets would be badly affected by the price increase.

Source: Briefly News