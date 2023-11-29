A bridge in the Eastern Cape had South Africans blaming the residents for voting for the African National Congress

This is after a video went viral in which four people were ferrying a coffin across an unstable and weak bridge

Mzansi criticised the Eastern Cape residents and claimed that their misfortunes are tied to them voting for the ANC

South Africans were disappointed after two men ferried a coffin across an unstable bride. Images: Phillipe Lisaas/Godong, Westend61 and Nick De Bruin/500px

South Africans turned their sights on the African National Congress after a video of people carrying a coffin across a bridge went viral. The bridge looked extremely unstable, and the men struggled to maintain balance in the clip. Mzansi was worked up and questioned why there was no proper bridge in the area while blaming the residents for voting for the African National Congress.

Men carry coffin across bridge

@jenna_original posted the video on her X account. The incident allegedly happened at the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape. In the video, four men are on the bridge, and two carry a coffin. The gentlemen walk precariously across the bridge while the others stand a few metres away, holding the bridge to prevent it from tilting. Watch the video here:

South Africans blame residents for voting ANC

Netizens were upset and blamed the ANC for not building a proper bridge.

Nare Morema wrote:

“Ballots reach these communities, but service delivery can’t.”

Spy Shop South Africa joked:

“I’m sure this bridge cost R202 million plus VAT and took seven years to complete.”

Nicolas Nic Gaxela exclaimed:

“I think the Eastern Cape deserves everything that’s coming at them. They need to learn that Mandela is no more. ANC never cared for them even when he was still alive.”

Aunt Lydia's son exclaimed:

“There’s just no way people living under such conditions can continue to vote and ANC. e might need to take a step back and question the IEC.”

CEO @KMGroup wrote:

“Eastern Cape people will forever face their demise of voting for the ANC. You can’t plant an apple tree and expect lemons.”

Williams chipped in:

“They keep voting for nonsense yearly and will do it again next year. They must take the position to remove the ANC. I don’t care who they vote for, but the ANC must v**tsek.”

Bridge in Jeppestown collapses, injuring two

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a pedestrian bridge in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, collapsed as people crossed it.

It is believed that two people were on the bridge when it caved in. One of the men who was on the bridge's injuries were so severe that his foot may have to be amputated.

