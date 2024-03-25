The murder of Pietermaritzburg paediatric doctor Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize has shocked her community and KZN's health sector

KZN police said the motive of the killing is unclear at the moment; however, robbery has yet to be ruled out

KZN's Health Ministry has appealed to law enforcement to act swiftly and arrest those responsible for the doctor's death

The gruesome murder of KwaZulu-Natal doctor Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize has left many South Africans reeling from shock.

Pietermaritzburg residents are upset by the murder of a local doctor who was found stuffed in the boot of her own car. Image: Twitter/@VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

The 39-year-old paediatrician was found stuffed in the boot of her car on Friday night after she went missing earlier in the day.

According to TimesLIVE, Dr Mkhize reported for work at the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital on Friday morning but later left to attend to an emergency at home.

The doctor's husband reported her missing, which led to the search that found Mkhize's car 3 km from the hospital, The Witness reported.

Condolences pour in for slain KZN doctor

Tributes continue to pour in from many South Africans who were hurt by the death of Dr Mkhize.

Azania said

“Those who killed this very beautiful and kind Doctor, Dr Zamambo Mkhize must be found. They didn’t take the car so surely they wanted her dead. May her blood speaks until her killers are found.”

Sia said,

“…How many times have we seen this script before? South Africa is a perilous place, especially for women and children.”

Carlo Gwiritsani said

"Who ever did this is some one she knows or was sent with someone she knows but with the corruption we have in this country it might take ages even becomes a cold case and never been solved at all....so sad and heartbreaking"

roshpillay said,

“Such a beautiful young lady. Condolences to the Mkhize family. I pray that whoever committed this brutal crime be caught and locked away for life.”

Sindiswa Dlamini said,

"Overwhelmed with soo much sadness for Dr Mkhize."

Ayanda said,

"This is so messed up. Such a dedicated doctor. Recently completed her registraship too. Unbelievable."

SueKhan said,

"Many medical personnel ,students risk their lives every day being forced to work in unsafe locations"

Zandile said,

"RIP Doctor, thank you for your contribution in saving people’s lives"

KZN police launch a murder investigation into the doctor

The KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that a probe into the killing of Dr Mkhize was launched by officers from Plessislaer.

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said currently, the suspects and motive of the killing are unknown; however, robbery could not be ruled out.

KZN's Health Ministry on Dr Mkhize's death

The KwaZulu-Natal health department said Dr Mkhize's murder is a major blow to the province's medical sector.

"We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues for this great loss. This is a huge loss to the department and the medical fraternity as her profession is critical to saving lives on a daily basis," said provincial health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa.

Dobsonville doctor killed in robbery

In related Briefly News, a famous Dobsonville physician was murdered during a robbery at a surgery in Dobsonville in Soweto, Johannesburg, last month.

Reports suggest three assailants entered the premises, pretending to be patients, before shooting the doctor and making away with two cell phones.

The doctor was rushed to hospital; however, he died a few hours later.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News