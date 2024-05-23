Briefly News readers were invited to imagine being president for a day and share diverse ideas on healthcare, education, and social justice

The initiative highlighted citizens' aspirations for comprehensive reforms and a better future

This exercise underscored the power of civic engagement and the potential of everyday people to influence national policy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

What would you change if you were allowed to be president for a day? Briefly News readers took to Facebook to note what they would change. Images: Stock

Source: Getty Images

With only six days until the general elections on 29 May, Briefly News readers were asked to step into the president's shoes for a day.

See the post below:

Netizens did not hesitate and shared their ideas on what they would prioritize or change if given the chance to lead the nation.

If you were a president for the day, what would you change? Briefly News readers share their thoughts.

Source: Facebook

Addressing social ills

Various readers on Facebook showcased a spectrum of ideas aimed at improving multiple facets of life in SA, from tackling pressing societal issues to envisioning ambitious policy reforms.

Timberland Nexen Coetzee said:

"Strengthen our borders and improve the justice system."

Walter Thokwane added:

"First of all, if we close the border, crime will go down, and jobs will be available, so we will be able to sit down and discuss our future."

Principal S E Edwin commented:

"Police ministers must have qualifications for policing and not comrades."

Mkapuza Odwa noted:

"Strengthen education, the judiciary, and security, and the rest will fall into place. But I would be brutal with policing and security."

Charmaine Pillay said:

"Proper educational systems and great schools, excellent public hospitals, excellent crime fighting."

Tammy Solomons commented:

"Starting with the death penalty and then the list goes on, there will be no grannies, and Oupas in parliament, education, etc... crime will be zero!!"

Some netizens just wanted a piece of the pie

Not all South Africans want change; some were just looking forward to getting a piece of the cake and looting.

Thelma Shonisani Stones noted:

"Nothing I would just spoil myself n my kids ."

Maepa Wilson added:

"Loot as much as I can❤."

Thembisa Siziba commented:

"Mmmm, hard question, I will start by upgrading my life."

Kevin Eddie Maakwana said:

"Free Beer tanks every Friday all over."

2024 general election poll: Which political party will you vote for?

Briefly News reported that the 2024 general election is just around the corner and South Africans will be eager to vote at polling stations.

Many from across the country will be flocking to their respective stations to participate in the seventh General Election 30 years into democracy

Ground Work Collective urged South Africans to register to vote. Wits sociologist Professor Roger Southall told Briefly News that many young people feel ignored and disrespected by politicians who do not engage the youth.

`

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News