JOHANNESBURG — Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has made history as the first woman to ascend to the highest office of the judiciary as the head of South Africa's apex court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the highly anticipated appointment on Thursday, 25 July, after he recommended Maya for the position.

Mandisa Maya appointed Chief Justice

She will effectively take the reins from the incumbent, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on 1 September.

The Presidency said Maya's appointment, the first black woman to serve in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and later its first woman deputy president and woman judge president, signified a momentous milestone.

Maya, who joined the bench in May 2000 as a judge of the Transkei Division of the High Court, was the SCA president from 2017 to 2022.

It said in a letter to Zondo on 22 February 2024 that Ramaphosa had informed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he intended to appoint Maya.

"The President invited the JSC to provide its views on Justice Maya's suitability for the office of Chief Justice," said the Presidency.

"The Commission interviewed Justice Maya [three months later] to establish her suitability [for the office].

"Following this, the Commission assured the President of Justice Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary based on the interview, her qualifications and judicial record [among other considerations]."

Citizens welcome Maya's appointment

South Africans on social media wholly welcomed Maya's appointment, lauding the decision by Ramaphosa and the JSC.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the development.

@Thulani53884021 wrote:

"Congratulations, Chief Justice Maya."

@kaMalambule reacted:

"A welcomed appointment. Zajika izinto (change of fortunes)."

@gistwhere welcomed:

"Women on top! Halala, Chief Justice Maya!"

