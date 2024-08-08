Gauteng's MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, explained why he called on the South African Reserve Bank to stop Drip's liquidation

He revealed that the company's founder, Lekau Sehoana, asked him to help recover the R3.6 million from the SARB

South Africans slammed Maile for speaking publicly about the amount SARB reportedly held, and some believed he was not helping for free

Lebogang Maile revealed that Lekau Sehoana asked for his help. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile reportedly received a request from Drip founder Lekau Sehoana to help recover the millions the South African Reserve Bank held.

Sehoana asked for my help: Lebogang Maile

According to SowetanLIVE, Maile said Sehoana approached him at Drip's fifth anniversary in Thembisa last month. His plea came two days after the South African Reserve Bank gazetted its decision about Drip's forfeiture of the R3.6 million to the state. Drip was found to have violated foreign exchange regulations regarding payments due to Sehoana.

Maile said he received a briefing about Sehoana's predicament and discovered that a third party appointed to help release the R3.6 million from SARB did not make certain documents available to SARB. Maile said he supported Sehoana to prevent job-shedding and his business from crashing. He pleaded with SARB to give Sehoana more time.

South Africans question Maile's involvement

Netizens discussing the matter on Facebook questioned why Maile was so invested in helping Sehoana.

Happy Robert said:

"There is an ethical problem there. ANC members are known for not doing things for free. The MEC probably asked for a cut if the R3.6 million is recovered."

Xolani Khabazela said:

"Then he decided to go public."

Gezani Gazza Ndavani said:

"The MEC needs to be taken to the mountains and learn something about secrecy."

Svula Vala Gqagqani asked:

"What about other companies that experienced the same challenge?"

Lebohang Mabaleha said:

"It helps to have connections in high places."

