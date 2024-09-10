The Government of National Unity (GNU) has thrust its full weight behind an effort to support a youth-led international trade endeavour

GQEBERHA — Young South African entrepreneurs can compete as sharp-shooting tradespeople on the global market through an established network.

It comes as a unique endeavour takes its infantile steps towards empowering, enabling, and supporting youth entrepreneurs by providing a sturdy foundation for international trade with an inaugural capacity-building webinar.

It was spearheaded by the South African Youth Trade Association (SAYTA) and facilitated by the International Trade Institute of Southern Africa (ITRISA).

The virtual workshop, under the theme "Empowering and Creating a Conducive Environment for an Inclusive and Sustainable Trade through Meaningful Youth Participation," espoused reducing trade barriers and providing access to a conducive multinational commerce environment.

The endeavour has received firm backing from the Government of National Unity (GNU). Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield delivered a keynote address during the virtual session on 28 August.

He said his department's sustainable trade approach focused on providing youth entrepreneurs with the tools and platforms to enter international markets.

"Through supporting youth participation on platforms that connect them with international buyers, the DTIC aims to promote balanced trade. This ensures that youth-led businesses can compete fairly and sustainably globally, contributing to equitable trade," said Whitfield.

Whitfield said a critical strategic initiative was market access and trade facilitation of youth-led businesses.

“The department supports participation in international trade missions and fairs focusing on sustainable products, giving export-ready youth entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovative products to an international audience."

Whitfield said his department ran specialised training programmes to help improve young entrepreneurs' export readiness.

“South Africa has several trade agreements and arrangements in place offering significant opportunities for SA businesses ... the future of Africa’s export-led growth and inter-continental trade is intrinsically linked to Africa’s youth.”

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, SAYTA president Luyolo Dwesi said the structure was set up in response to the African Union Assemblies' adoption of critical protocols and decisions impacting the continental free trade area.

Increase capacity of youth to trade

The protocols focus on empowering women and youth in trade, promoting sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, and providing equal opportunities for youth and women in the intra-African trade.

Dwesi said meaningful youth participation must be prioritised to accelerate a robust economy and address unemployment, inequality, poverty, and crime.

"SAYTA believes that participation allows young people to talk about and influence services that are important to them. It helps ensure programmes are appropriate and responsive, saving time and energy in the long term.

"Capacity-building is one way to increase the capacity of youth to trade. National and regional trade-supporting institutions can provide enhanced services to young entrepreneurs, such as trade-related information on market access issues and trade opportunities," Dwesi told Briefly News.

"Trade is a fundamental economic concept, and involves the business of buying and selling commodities, products, or services; a vital [economic driver] that contributes to the country's GDP [gross domestic product]."

Dwesi said SA is a youth-populated country with high youth unemployment and inequality.

"SA youth’s participation in cross-border trade and trade governance matters is still limited in Africa, despite making up a significant percentage of the country's population.

"Youth-specific barriers in trade include power dynamics and business networks based on age; lack of access to assets and finance; limited access to trade-related or market information; limited trade-related education or skills; and administrative and unfair regulatory frameworks."

