Four people have been killed and multiple others injured after a bus rolled down an embankment on the N2

Seven patients were critically injured and required immediate medical attention at the scene of the accident

The driver of the bus has been taken to a police station and will be charged with culpable homicide

Four people were killed, and multiple others were injured after a bus rolled down an embankment on the N2. Image: @NancyPalien1.

Source: Twitter

Four people have been killed following an accident on the N2.

Emergency services on the scene confirmed that a bus overturned on the N2 between Port Shepstone and Hibberdene, leaving multiple injured.

The bus, travelling from Eastern Cape to Durban, was carrying more than 33 passengers.

Bus rolls down embankment

The KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service, who responded to the scene first, confirmed that the bus lost control and rolled approximately 30 meters down an embankment.

Seven patients were critically injured and required immediate attention. Five others sustained serious injuries, while 14 others suffered minor injuries.

Four people have been confirmed dead. The injured persons have been transported to various hospitals for further medical attention.

MEC Duma dispatches team to scene

Following news of the accident, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has already taken action.

While the MEC was at a funeral and couldn’t visit the scene himself, he already dispatched a team to it.

The MEC also added that he contacted the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport to ensure the victims' families were assisted.

Driver faces charges of culpable homicide

In a statement released to the media, the MEC confirmed that the bus driver was arrested.

“The driver of the bus has been taken to Margate Police Station to face charges of capable homicide. The bus will be kept at the RTI Offices in Port Shepstone for further examination.”

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News