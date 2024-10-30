KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli recently partnered with police to conduct raids in the Durban city centre

The premier is confident that by working together with police, they can ensure the province is a safe place to live in

36 undocumented foreign nationals who were employed at stores in the CBD were also arrested during the raids

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has promised that the province will be safe once more after conducting raids with police in the Durban City Centre. Image: Office of the Premier.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli is confident the province will be safe again.

The premier made the statement after conducting raids in the Durban city centre.

Ntuli and law enforcement authorities conducted raids at numerous stores in a concerted effort to rid the city of criminal elements.

36 undocumented foreigners found

During the raids, Ntuli confirmed that 36 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested.

The foreign nationals were employed by shop owners but did not have the legal documents required to be in the country.

Police also seized one unlicensed firearm and arrested the person in possession of it.

Premier praises work done by police

Speaking during the raid, Ntuli praised the police, saying they were doing all they could to curb criminality wherever and whenever it rears its head in the country.

He added that his office would work with law enforcement officials to ensure the province was safe.

“I can assure the people of the province that KZN will be safe. It’s only a matter of time. And I am warning the criminals that wherever they are when they think of committing a crime, the police will be on their doorsteps,” he said.

He called on communities to not only commend police but also work with them to curb crime in the province, saying they need to share information with SAPS and support them.

KZN pushes for deportation of undocumented foreigners

In a related article, KZN Premier Ntuli made a strong call for illegal foreigners to be deported from the country.

Briefly News reported that the premier made the comments during a recent Reed Dance ceremony.

He added that those deported should only be allowed back into the country under strict laws.

