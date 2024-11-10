Democratic Alliance Welcomes Kabelo Gwamanda’s Axing As MMC, Expresses Concern About His Replacement
- The Democratic Alliance is glad that Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired as MMC for Community Development
- Gwamanda was first suspended after he was arrested in connection with a funeral insurance scam
- The DA is also unhappy with Gwamanda's replacement, who they have accused of being racist in the past
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the sacking of Kabelo Gwamanda.
Gwamana, the former Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Development, was fired by Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and replaced with Tebogo Nkoukou.
Gwamanda was recently suspended following his arrest.
The former Mayor of Johannesburg was arrested in connection with a funeral insurance scam he ran in 2011. Gwamanda has maintained that he is innoncent. His Al Jama-ah party has also backed him. saying that the he was being persecuted by the DA.
Kabelo Gwamanda fired as MMC of Community Development, former Johannesburg mayor sacked after arrest
DA welcomes Gwamanda’s sacking
The DA in Johannesburg welcomed the removal of Gwamanda but added that it did not close that chapter.
“We can only imagine the damage caused by this individual both during his time as MMC for Community Development and during his short stint as mayor,” the party stated.
They called for a full investigation into all agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) he signed during his stint as Mayor and MMC.
DA warns against Gwamanda’s replacement
While the party is happy that Gwamanda is gone, they have expressed concerns about his replacement.
Morero appointed Patriotic Alliance councillor Nkoukou as the new MMC, but the DA has also rejected this appointment.
“Cllr Nkoukou is known for his racist remarks in council, this, in a country as diverse as ours.
“We shall be watching him closely and listening to every one of his utterances with keen interest. Our mandate is, and will continue to be, to hold him accountable.”
Gwamanda arrested for fraud
Previously Briefly News reported how the Al Jama-ah councillor was arrested in relation to a funeral insurance scam.
Gwamanda was accused of taking people's money and then faking his death when they wanted to claim back.
He was found out when one client spotted him on television where he was listed as the new Johannesburg mayor.
