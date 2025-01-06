A 33-year-old man has been arrested again, a year after he went on the run following his first arrest

The man was initially arrested in 2023 for business robbery but fled before his scheduled court appearance

Police also arrested two other men who were found in possession of firearms and a round of ammunition

A 33-year-old in Limpopo was arrested a year after he was initally supposed to appear in court for robbery. Image: Igor Vershinsky/ Darren Stewart

LIMPOPO – A man who has been on the run for over a year has finally been arrested.

The 33-year-old is set to appear in court on 6 January 2025 following his arrest on 3 January.

He is wanted for a business robbery in October 2023 in Giyani.

Warrant of arrest issued a year later

According to police, the man was initially arrested in 2023 for the robbery but failed to appear in the Regional Court. He went on the run, and eventually, a warrant was issued for his arrest on 11 December 2024.

He was traced to Giyani Ma-two rooms at Mountain View, where he was nabbed with two accomplices. While he was on the run, he was also linked to a carjacking.

Men to face numerous charges

During the arrest, law enforcement officials found car keys for a black Audi in his pockets. The key belonged to a vehicle that had been hijacked and abandoned at Nkomo 22B village.

Following further investigations, police also arrested a 38-year-old who was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and a 29-year-old found with an unlicensed 9mm firearm and one live round of ammunition.

The arrested fugitive now faces charges of business robbery and carjacking, while his accomplices will be charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. The 29-year-old will also be charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Limpopo police have been busy lately, rearresting criminals. On 5 January 2025, SAPS arrested a dangerous Zimbabwean criminal who had escaped from lawful custody. On 4 January it was also reported that SAPS in Limpopo cuffed more than 600 suspects during the festive season.

Social media has praise for police

While some South Africans praised the police for effecting the arrest, others touched on his initial escape.

@ColeNitro said:

"It says while on the run and then "search at his house". Clearly, he wasn't on the run. He just chilled at home, mos.”

Sandra Lynne Sawers asked:

“Why did they give him bail?”

@JoeSoapSA stated:

“Good. Send them to jail.”

Mfundo Suprise Phothwe said:

“Arrest. No bail.”

Javaz Mnisi exclaimed:

“Police must shoot dangerous criminals. Arresting them doesn't help as they will soon be released.”

Surprise Tshilambwana added:

“No chance for criminals. Salute officers.”

Man arrested 13 years after crime

In a related article, a cash-in-transit robber was arrested 13 years after he committed a crime thanks to DNA.

Briefly News reported that the man dropped a glove at the scene of a heist in 2012, which was then sent for DNA testing.

South Africans were amused by the news but also amazed by the length of time it took to get the DNA results back.

