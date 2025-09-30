David Mabuza’s R44 Million Pension Payout Halted, AlexForbes Interdicted From Paying DD’s Widow
- The issue surrounding David Dabede Mabuza's pension was heard in the Mpumalanga High Court
- Mabuza's daughter, Tamara Silinda, wanted payment to be halted until she could enforce her rights as a beneficiary
- The former deputy president nominated his wife, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, as the sole beneficiary of his R44 million
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
MPUMALANGA – David Dabede Mabuza’s pension will not be paid out just yet, thanks to a ruling by the Mpumalanga High Court.
Acting Judge Henk Roelofse ruled that Alexander Forbes is interdicted and restrained from disinvesting, transferring or paying out any portion of the fund. The R44 million fund, belonging to the former deputy president, was due to be paid out to his widow, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, but that decision was contested in court.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Why was Mabuza’s pension payout contested?
The matter went to court after Mabuza's daughter, Tamara Silinda, and her mother, Emunah, wanted payment to be halted until they could enforce their rights as beneficiaries. Tamara’s attorney, Advocate DJ Sibuyi, argued that the money was for all dependants and not just the person listed as the beneficiary. He added that the beneficiary nomination form was just a guide and did not mean the exclusion of the deceased’s dependents.
All parties are now required to approach the court before 15 October 2025 in connection with the part of the application that deals with the management of the pension fund.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za