The issue surrounding David Dabede Mabuza's pension was heard in the Mpumalanga High Court

Mabuza's daughter, Tamara Silinda, wanted payment to be halted until she could enforce her rights as a beneficiary

The former deputy president nominated his wife, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, as the sole beneficiary of his R44 million

The Mpumalanga High Court interdicted AlexForbes from paying out David Mabuza’s R44 million pension fund. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – David Dabede Mabuza’s pension will not be paid out just yet, thanks to a ruling by the Mpumalanga High Court.

Acting Judge Henk Roelofse ruled that Alexander Forbes is interdicted and restrained from disinvesting, transferring or paying out any portion of the fund. The R44 million fund, belonging to the former deputy president, was due to be paid out to his widow, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, but that decision was contested in court.

Why was Mabuza’s pension payout contested?

The matter went to court after Mabuza's daughter, Tamara Silinda, and her mother, Emunah, wanted payment to be halted until they could enforce their rights as beneficiaries. Tamara’s attorney, Advocate DJ Sibuyi, argued that the money was for all dependants and not just the person listed as the beneficiary. He added that the beneficiary nomination form was just a guide and did not mean the exclusion of the deceased’s dependents.

All parties are now required to approach the court before 15 October 2025 in connection with the part of the application that deals with the management of the pension fund.

