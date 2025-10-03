KwaZulu-Natal can expect a dark and damp Friday, 3 October 2025, as rainfall and damaging winds are predicted

The Eastern Cape and the Eastern escarpment can also expect cloudy skies and rain forecast for large parts of it

The situation is different in other parts of the country, where dry conditions have given rise to fire danger warnings

Damaging winds, rough waves and rainfall is predicted for KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – It promises to be a wet and windy Friday, 3 October 2025, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Parts of the province can expect scattered rainfall, while other parts are preparing for hazardous conditions. Wet and windy is not how one would describe the majority of the country, though, with fire warnings issued in certain areas.

South Africa is no stranger to strange weather patterns, with conditions often changing and not following the usual seasonal routine.

What does KwaZulu-Natal’s weather look like?

According to The South African, who quoted forecaster Mpho Rasimphi, hazardous conditions are expected for the east coast.

“We have a Level 2 warning of some damaging winds as we move towards the coast, which will make it difficult to navigate at sea,” he said.

He added that the strong gusts would pose danger for fishermen, coastal communities, and shipping operators. As some parts prepare for damaging winds, the more inland areas can expect scattered rainfall.

Areas like Dundee and Newcastle in Northern KZN can expect temperatures not to exceed 15 degrees. The rains are forecast to be scattered, and the province won't be hit with flood warnings like it was a week ago.

Rainfall isn’t just scheduled for KZN. Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape and the eastern escarpment as well.

Fire danger warnings issued for large parts of South Africa

While the eastern parts of the country are damp and dark, the rest of South Africa is dry and even faces fire danger warnings in some parts.

“Hot conditions are persisting over the interior, stretching into parts of the Northwest and Free State,” Rasimphi noted.

Fire warnings have been issued for parts of the country due to extreme heat. Image: Hoberman Collection

Source: Getty Images

The extreme heat has also given rise to high fire danger conditions. These are expected over the northern parts of North Cape and the northern parts of the Free State. Areas like Vredendal, Upington and Vryburg will experience temperatures in the 30s.

Other recent weather-related stories

Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.

In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.

In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and even KZN.

Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to several warnings of wildfires.

Source: Briefly News