Cedric Nkabinde testified about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's meeting with Brown Mogotsi

Mchunu's Chief of Staff also noted that the meeting was related to the illegal mining in Stilfontein

South Africans weighed in on Nkabinde's comments about Mchunu and Mogotsi, sharing mixed reactions to them

Cedric Nkabinde testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee about a meeting between Brown Mogotsi and Senzo Mchunu. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Cedric Nkabinde has admitted that he was tasked with arranging meetings between Brown Mogotsi, Senzo Mchunu and others at the minister’s residences in Pretoria.

Nkabinde, who is the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Police, was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 13 November 2025 when he discussed Mogotsi.

Mogotsi’s name has been mentioned numerous times before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, with allegations being made about his connections to high-ranking politicians and police officials.

Nkabinde details the meeting between Mogotsi and Mchunu

During his testimony, Nkabinde said that the suspended Police Minister instructed him to arrange meetings with Mogotsi and other figures. Nkabinde added that he was not included in those meetings.

“In the one meeting that did take place, I facilitated it, but I did not enter the boardroom,” he testified.

He explained that when he facilitated the meetings, he needed to know the purpose so he could brief the guests.

“During that time, we were dealing with illegal mining in Stilfontein. The Minister asked me to contact this comrade from the North West, to come with a few local leaders so he could understand what was going on,” Nkabinde testified.

He added that he also didn’t know any of the people who accompanied Mogotsi to the meeting, but said that they were described as being ‘comrades’.

Cedric Nkabinde revealed that he set up a meeting between Brown Mogotsi and Senzo Mchunu at the minister's residence in Pretoria. Image: GovernmentZA/ @Patriot_S_A

Source: UGC

South Africans debate Nkabinde’s admission

Social media users weighed in on Nkabinde’s comments, with some questioning his credibility and others recalling Mchunu’s comments about Mogotsi.

Ntando Moyo stated:

“Yet Mchunu once denied knowing Mogotsi.”

Kappy Sebolao said:

“Cedric Nkabinde did exactly what he was instructed to do, that is, to set meetings up for his corrupt boss and criminal cartels at the boss’s residence. Cedric was surprisingly not supposed to be part of the meeting.

Moreshka Lebona claimed:

“The guy lies for a living. Just pathetic.”

Ravi Jiwuth stated:

“He must tell us who the other members are who were invited. We want to know everything.”

Mokwala Mokwala Snr claimed:

“I have said it before. Senzo Mchunu is the most corrupt government official in the history of South African politics.”

Bonginkosi Mkhize noted:

“Things are coming out, while on the other hand, Mchunu said he has never met Mogotsi. We are watching a movie.”

