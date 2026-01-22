Advocate Dinkie Portia Dubehas has been appointed Deputy Public Protector

The appointment follows recommendations from the National Assembly, confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Presidency said that Dube brings over 20 years of public sector experience in oversight and investigations

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Dube has been appointed Deputy Public Protector of South Africa for a seven-year term. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube has been appointed Deputy Public Protector of South Africa for a seven-year term, effective 1 February 2026.

Recommendation from the National Assembly

The Presidency said on Thursday, 22 January 2026, the appointment was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994, following a recommendation from the National Assembly.

According to the spokesperson to the president, Vincent Magwenya, Advocate Dube has over 20 years of experience in the public sector, with expertise in oversight, complaints management, and investigations. She currently serves as Director-General of the Public Service Commission and previously held the post of Chief Director: Operations in the Office of the Military Ombudsman.

Magwenya said that between 2011 and 2014, she was provincial director of the Gauteng Office of the Public Protector. Her career also includes roles in complaints resolution at the Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection and as a legal officer at the South African Human Rights Commission, the Presidency added.

The President has made this appointment in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994 (Act 23 of 1994). Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the appointment.

@Sharyberry_M said:

"This office has been a joke."

@ThabisoGum36509 said:

"I never get excited whenever Cyril appoints someone for any role because he always miss."

@DanielTkgaphola said:

"Those appointed by Ramaphosa are not always the brightest, Justice Zondo, Batoi, etc."

@TheNowMovement2 said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa will never appoint a competent person. The phalaphala file is in that office."

@KHB_Ntuli said:

"He keeps appointing, and yet his appointments always disappoint."

Other government-related stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new National Director of Public Prosecutions, selecting Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi to replace Advocate Shamila Batohi. Adv. Mothibi, who is currently the Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will take over the role from 1 February 2026. Adv. Batohi’s contract officially ends on 31 January 2026. She has faced criticism throughout her tenure and even calls for her to step down before her contract ended.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), despite Mothibi not being interviewed during the formal selection process.

A total of 208 people objected to Advocate Andrea Johnson being appointed as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority. Johnson, the current Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, was shortlisted for the post of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Johnson, along with Advocates Nicolette Bell, Adrian Mopp, Xolisile Khanyile, Hermione Cronje and Menzi Simelane, is in contention to replace Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Source: Briefly News