Minister Hlabisa stated that government preparations for the local elections were on track despite logistical challenges

Some of the government preparations include ward demarcation and filling IEC vacancies

He said that the elections aim to improve municipal governance and address service delivery challenges

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa has said South Africa is ready to hold the next local government elections, which are expected to take place no later than January 2027.

Government preparations on track

According to IOL, Hlabisa said government preparations were on track despite logistical challenges, adding that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) would soon publish an election timetable. He said the elections must take place after 1 November 2026, with the final date still to be confirmed.

Hlabisa said several preparatory processes had already been completed, including the demarcation of wards by the Municipal Demarcation Board and the filling of vacancies at the IEC following the expiry of commissioners’ terms. He said these steps formed part of broader efforts to ensure election readiness.

He acknowledged that the timing of the elections posed challenges. He noted that November coincides with school examinations, December is dominated by the festive season, and January marks the start of the school year, all of which could affect campaigning and voter participation.

Efforts to improve municipal governance

Hlabisa said the government was determined to proceed with the elections as part of efforts to improve municipal governance. He said many municipalities were struggling to deliver basic services and pay staff salaries, describing some as financially unsustainable.

He said reforms flowing from the review of the White Paper on Local Government would include a reassessment of municipal boundaries, with a focus on the viability of municipalities rather than reducing their number arbitrarily. He added that councillors would remain the primary point of contact between communities and local government, even if changes were made to municipal structures.

