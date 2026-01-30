Julius Malema criticised Trump's leadership at the EFF Plenum 2026 for promoting global instability

Malema accused the US of promoting aggressive capitalism and imperialism, and threatening world order

Malema cited the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and accused the US of continuing a legacy of violence

GAUTENG, TEMBISA - EFF leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on the United States President Donald Trump on Friday, 30 January 2026, at the OR Tambo Conference Centre at the EFF Plenum 2026.

Malema slams Trump at EFF Plenum

Addressing delegates, Malema accused the US of driving global instability through what he described as aggressive capitalism and imperialism. He said the Western capitalist system was “eating itself alive” and argued that the US was at the centre of that collapse. Malema claimed the US was pursuing territorial division and global dominance to control markets and expand the influence of multinational corporations over natural resources. He described Trump as reckless and dismissive of international law, economic logic and political science, saying this posed a global crisis after decades of capitalism dominating the world order.

He argued that Trump was not an aberration but a reflection of the historical character of the US, which he described as consistently imperialist and destabilising. Malema said the difference under Trump was that US foreign policy was being pursued openly, without what he called pretences of peace. Referring to past and present US military actions, Malema cited the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and accused the US of continuing a legacy of violence through military interventions and its support for Israel’s actions in Palestine.

Malema said expectations that relations between South Africa and the US would improve after Trump’s presidency were misguided. He argued that strained relations would persist as long as South Africa maintained its support for Palestine.

