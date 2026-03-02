Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene of a building in Ormonde, Johannesburg, that collapsed on 2 March 2026

The cause of the collapse is unknown, and it is believed that more than 12 people were trapped underground

One witness described how the building collapsed as a helicopter was dispatched to airlift some of those who were trapped for hours

ORMONDE, JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) rushed to the scene of a collapsed building in Ormonde, Johannesburg, on 2 March 2026. It's alleged that about 15 people are trapped in the rubble.

Journalist Everson Luhanga posted the alert on his @EversonLuhanga X account. The building collapse occurred after 2 pm on Amethyst Road in Ormonde. A search and rescue operation is underway, and the cause of the collapse is not known. The portion of the building that collapsed was reportedly under construction. According to SABC News, the Johannesburg EMS confirmed that six people died in the collapse.

According to Newzroom Afrika, one person was rushed to the hospital, and a helicopter has been dispatched to airlift some of those who had been trapped for hours. The company did not respond to any of the inquiries on the scene. Survivors of the collapse are in shock. One of the witnesses said he had gone to the other side when he heard the sound of the side of the building caving in.

This is a developing story

