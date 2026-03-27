A vintage photo of a Port Elizabeth street from the 1950s went viral on Facebook and made many South Africans feel emotional and nostalgic

The historical image highlighted the massive difference in the cleanliness and safety of the city when compared to the modern struggles of Gqeberha today

Commenters expressed deep heartbreak over the current state of urban decay and the rising crime rates that have changed the face of their home

A wave of nostalgia swept through social media on 26 March 2026 after a Facebook user named Anesh Dayal shared a vintage photograph of a Port Elizabeth street.

An AI enhanced image of Port Elizabeth. Image: Anesh Dayal

Source: Facebook

This historical image dates back to the early 1950s and shows a different era. South Africans gathered online to discuss the city’s visible transformation. Many residents expressed deep sadness over the current state of their beloved coastal home.

The growing contrast between past and present

The 50s represented a time of distinct architectural beauty and very clean public spaces. Many commenters pointed out that in the past, streets looked remarkably well-kept and organised. Modern Gqeberha currently faces significant challenges regarding general cleanliness and the upkeep of infrastructure.

In the 1950s, the city was famous for its blooming gardens and pristine beaches. Now, the residents often complain about the lack of basic services from the municipality.

PE's crime fears

People also compared the safe-looking streets in the photo to the current crime rates. Statistics from the SAPS indicate that the Nelson Mandela Bay area faces high crime. Robberies and violent incidents have made many residents feel very unsafe in their neighbourhoods.

In the mid-twentieth century, people recall walking through the city centre without any fear. Today, many business owners have moved away from the historic centre due to safety concerns. This transition has left many iconic buildings standing empty or falling into total disrepair.

See the image in the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the photo

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Audrey Goosen commented:

“This is very sad indeed. Once a beautiful city, now left in decay.”

Rosemary Leonard said:

“I grew up in PE, now living in Clacton-on- Sea, England. Sadly, this coastal resort town, Clacton, has also gone downhill since the 1980’s. So it is not just in South Africa. “

Tilly Bothma said:

“I guess Port Elizabeth was the same as in Durban in the late 1950s and early 1960. When the ladies went to town, they dressed up with little hats, cloaks and the best outfits. Those were the days of respect and morals.”

Rosemarie Hart wrote:

“I grew up in Port Elizabeth, and going to town was a pleasure. I am so glad I grew up then.”

Aubrey Fredericks commented:

“Even in 1990, Port Elizabeth was a beautiful and clean city. Employment was there, and it was a safe place to be. The petrol price was low. All that changed in 1994.”

Not many Port Elizabeth residents are familiar with this view, according to one Facebook user. Image: Donald Thomas

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News