All three of Tshwane Bus Services' depots have officially been affected by the ongoing fuel crisis affecting the country

The country has been hit with fuel shortages amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, sparked by the attacks on Iran

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Tlangi Mogale, has urged commuters to arrange alternative transport during the crisis

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All three depots of Tshwane Bus Services have officially run out of fuel. Image: Central News

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – All three of Tshwane Bus Services' depots have run out of fuel.

Tshwane’s Roads and Transport Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Tlangi Mogale, confirmed the news as the ongoing fuel crisis wreaks havoc across the country.

The fuel crisis has been sparked by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which started on 28 February 2026 when the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Tshwane depots run out of fuel

On 31 March 2026, Mogale confirmed that the three depots had run out of fuel.

The Tshwane Bus Services operates a total of 155 daily shifts across its three depots. The C de Wet depot accounts for 102 shifts, the Pretoria North depot accounts for 31 shifts, and the East Lynne depot has 22 shifts.

On Monday, 30 March 2026, only 65 of the 155 daily shifts were operational, and that dwindled on 31 March as the fuel supply lessened. Mogale has now pleaded with commuters to make necessary arrangements to reach their destinations during this period.

Source: Briefly News