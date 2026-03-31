Yvonne Chaka Chaka's husband has reportedly found himself at odds with the taxman

This, after he allegedly missed payments dating back decades, resulting in SARS reportedly taking him to court

He is among many South African celebrities who have, in recent months, been targeted by the taxman after failing to fulfil their obligations

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's husband is allegedly at odds with SARS. Image: yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Dr Leonard Mandlelele Mhinga, the husband of the legendary singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, is said to be facing tax charges.

According to DailySUN, the medical practitioner and businessman had allegedly failed to submit his income tax and value-added tax returns between 2007 and 2022 and between 2009 and 2023, respectively.

On Monday, 30 March 2026, Mhinga allegedly appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, where he faces 102 charges related to non-compliance with tax obligations.

It was noted during proceedings that the defence intended to submit representations to the State, with the matter being pushed to 4 May.

As more details on the case continue to emerge, the spotlight remains firmly on the veteran doctor and his high-profile, decades-long marriage.

While Yvonne Chaka Chaka, affectionately known as the "Princess of Africa," has not yet publicly addressed the legal battle, her husband is but one of the many Mzansi stars who have been hunted down by the taxman in recent years.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's husband, Dr Leonard Mandlelele Mhinga, was reportedly taken to court for falling behind on his tax obligations for decades. Image: yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba reportedly faces multi-million-rand SARS debt

Another South African socialite said to have been targeted by the taxman is none other than the Queen B herself, Bonang Matheba.

Despite portraying a life of glitz and glam, the media maven has reportedly fallen behind on her obligations and received a rude awakening from the SARS.

Briefly News understands that Matheba, who recently unveiled the new addition to her House of BNG family, owed R7 million in unpaid taxes. The notice reportedly relates to her alleged failure to submit her personal income tax returns for the 2025 financial year.

The revenue collector reportedly gave Bonang 10 business days to either settle the outstanding amount or make a payment arrangement. Should she fail to comply, Bonang stood to lose her assets.

Another celebrity tax scandal involves Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, proving that even the most powerful business moguls are not immune to the watchful eye of the revenue collector.

The flamboyant Royal AM owner has had several run-ins with SARS over the years, with the taxman previously obtaining execution orders to recover millions in outstanding debt from her various businesses.

From medical professionals like Dr Leonard Mandlelele Mhinga to icons like Bonang Matheba and Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, these cases show that South Africa’s elite are being held accountable by the taxman.

Bonang Matheba flaunts multi-million-rand car in old video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Bonang Matheba showing off her car.

The video resurfaced after the media personality was rumoured to be facing tax troubles, with online users speculating that her decision to flaunt her wealth led to SARS busting her.

Source: Briefly News