Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi spoke about Nkululeko Dunga’s recent promotion to provincial government

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi appointed him the province’s Finance MEC after he announced a reshuffling

South Africans reacted to Ndlozi’s reaction, and conversations about his departure from the party resurfaced

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left words of encouragement to Nkululeko Dunga. Images: @MbuyiseniNdlozi and @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) former Member of Parliament, Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has opened up about the appointment of EFF Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as Gauteng’s new MEC for Finance.

Ndlozi shared his thoughts on his @MbuyiseniNdlozi X account on 7 April 2026. He shared positive words of encouragement to Dunga.

“Congratulations, Nkululeko Dunga, on your appointment as MEC for Finance in Gauteng. Silence the noise. Do only what is best for our people! Salute!” he said.

Reactions to Dunga’s appointment

Reactions to Lesufi’s inclusion of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Government of Provincial Unity have varied. The province’s African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) rejected the reshuffle. The party’s provincial secretary, Mpumelelo Sangweni, accused Lesufi of opposing resolutions the Provincial Working Committee made. Sangweni added that the Premier was not to reduce the number of ANC members in the provincial cabinet.

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) was also unhappy about Dunga’s appointment. SANCO Gauteng’s Chairperson, Abram Mashishi, slammed the appointment and said that it was an insult and a betrayal to the Gauteng residents.

South Africans weigh in

Ndlozi’s comment section joined in the conversation of Dunga’s appointment, with some believing that his appointment was a good one. Others roasted Ndlozi, and some opposed Dunga’s appointment.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saluted Nkululeko Dunga. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Tlou Sehlano said:

“Well-deserved appointment given his stellar performances at the Ekurhuleni municipality.”

Mashesha said:

“EFF haters having chest pains under this tweet.”

Good morning Mzansi said:

“We’re watching. We’re hopeful, and we’re ready to support progress. Salute.”

Netizens also discussed Ndlozi.

Legend King remarked:

“You were going to be the Premier of Gauteng if you were still with us, Bra Mbuyiseni. You couldn’t compromise for us.”

SmoothTalker said:

“Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is making sure the EFF looks stupid. They attack a noble civil man and he replies with grace.”

Ntombikayise praised him.

“You are a very kind man, Dr. Ndlozi. You have so much humility, it’s commendable. We are learning a lot from you. May God bless you.”

Others were against the appointment.

King asked:

“Is he qualified, though, to handle such a financial book?”

Standing for Justice said:

“I am not a fan of the ANC, but this is not wise. You can’t have a majority party giving such a powerful position to an opposition.”

Panyaza Lesufi defends Nkululeko Dunga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi defended Dunga after a question about his academic capabilities to lead the Finance portfolio in Gauteng. Dunga was announced as the province’s Finance MEC.

Lesufi said that Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s qualifications were not an issue when he became a cabinet member. He added that hunting for fellow politicians’ weaknesses with whom there is a difference in opinion is wrong.

Source: Briefly News