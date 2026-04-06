The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has condemned Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet reshuffle

Lesufi announced new MECs recently, and this includes the Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga

SANTACO’s Gauteng Chairperson, Abram Mashishi, slammed Dunga’s appointment, and South Africans agreed with him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Panyaza Lesufi's appointment of Nkululeko Dunga did not make SANTACO happy. Image: Gauteng Provincial Government

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Gauteng has rejected the appointment of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for Finance.

According to SABC News, SANCO Gauteng Chairperson Abram Mashishi said that Lesufi’s decision to appoint Dunga was an insult to the residents of the province and a betrayal. He said that the decision was a betrayal of the democratic will of the people.

SANTACO criticises Lesufi

Mashishi added that the reshuffling exposed a leadership that is desperate to cling to power, even auctioning key departments to politically convenient partners. He called it reckless political bargaining, which undermines the government's credibility. Mashishi added that the reshuffling confirmed that opportunism, patronage, and desperation, and not principle and competence, govern Gauteng.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SANTACO is not the only organisation that rejected the appointment of Dunga. The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) rejected the appointment and accused Lesufi of not complying with the Provincial Working Committee’s resolution.

Lesufi also found himself defending Dunga against criticism. A journalist questioned Dunga’s academic qualification and fitness to hold office. Lesufi hit back in response and said that the qualifications of Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson were not brought into question when they were appointed as ministers.

Nkululeko Dunga is now an MEC. Image: Gauteng Provincial Government

Source: Facebook

South Africans give their opinion

South Africans weighed in on SANTACO’s rejection. Some shared their own theory.

Seitebaleng Molly Tsogang said:

“He made a decision that works for the province. As a leader, one needs to be decisive, and he is. That’s leadership at its best.”

Johan Leo remarked:

“Strategic move to encourage EFF supporters to vote and form a coalition with the ANC to keep the DA out.”

Sydney Ngobeni agreed with SANTACO.

“The council must push for a motion of no confidence against him, and let’s see if his little EFF will save him from the chop.”

Cyril Mukundi Netshiheni observed:

“Panyaza cannot make everyone happy. Some decisions he takes will anger some and be appreciated by others. I don’t see anything wrong with what he did. He must stick to his decision as a Premier and never allow people to push him over.”

Moses Sepogwana said:

“The Premier is correct to give any other political parties a chance to lead some government departments because it’s a government of provincial unity.”

Democratic Alliance mocks Panyaza Lesufi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance made fun of Lesufi with an ad mocking him. The party launched the billboard on 3 March 2026.

The billboard consisted of two messages: one showing Lesufi showering while fully clothed and the other an image calling voters to vote for the DA. The party’s Helen Zille and Solly Msimanga attended the launch.

Source: Briefly News