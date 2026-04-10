Two young children were allegedly killed by their mother at their home in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal

The children’s father raised the alarm after being contacted, prompting a relative to check on the house and alert authorities

The 25-year-old suspect was later located in Madadeni and has been arrested as police continue their investigation

A mother has been arrested for allegedly killing her two young daughters in Newcastle. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE —A tragic incident has left the community of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal in shock after two young sisters, aged nine months and five years old, were allegedly killed by their mother.

According to Newcastle SAPS, the children were found unresponsive in their home in Kwa Mathukuza, with deep cut wounds on their throats, on Thursday afternoon.

Police also discovered two knives, which are believed to be the murder weapon, under the bed.

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How were the children discovered?

The children’s father, who lives in Durban, was allegedly contacted by the 25-year-old mother shortly after the incident. Concerned by the call, he reached out to a relative and asked him to go to the house.

At approximately 5 pm, the relative arrived at the residence and discovered the two children. Authorities were immediately alerted, and emergency services arrived at the scene at about 6 pm.

The suspect reportedly left the scene but was later located at another property in Madadeni. She was found with injuries and taken into custody.

The woman has since been arrested and is expected to face charges related to the deaths of her children.

Police investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News