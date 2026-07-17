IPID has arrested Witness K over the alleged 2023 theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million, following her testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

A second suspect has still not been apprehended after investigators failed to find him at his home

Witness K alleged before the commission that the stolen stones were sold for R110,000, with each participant allegedly receiving R22,000

IPID is still on the search for a second suspect in the precious stone theft. Images: Luba Lesolle and Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is still searching for a second suspect linked to the 2023 theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million, despite arresting Witness K following her testimony before the Madlanga Commission.

Witness K was taken into custody after admitting before the commission that she participated in a staged police raid during which sugilite and manganese stones were stolen. In her testimony, she alleged that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi planned and led the operation.

Second suspect remains out of reach

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Shuping confirmed that investigators went to arrest the second suspect but did not find him at his home.

Although she insisted the suspect is "not on the run," Shuping said he knows IPID wants to arrest him and has not been answering his phone. Investigators are continuing efforts to locate him.

The second suspect has not yet been apprehended.

See video of the arrest here:

Witness K implicated herself before commission

Witness K's arrest follows explosive evidence she gave before the Madlanga Commission, where she admitted to taking part in the bogus police raid.

She testified that Mkhwanazi orchestrated the operation and was fully aware of the plan to steal the precious stones. She also described their personal relationship at the time of the alleged crime.

Stones worth millions allegedly sold for R110,000

Evidence before the commission revealed that the stolen sugilite and manganese stones, valued at R14.9 million, were allegedly sold for only R110,000.

According to the testimony, each participant in the alleged scheme received R22,000 from the proceeds.

IPID's investigation is continuing as authorities work to locate and arrest the outstanding suspect.

Two accused in stone theft appear in court

Briefly News reported that two accused in the 2023 R14.9 million precious stones theft have directly implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the matter. EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha Leigh Stols appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 16 July 2026, where they were both granted bail.

Source: Briefly News