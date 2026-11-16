Joshlin Smith's grandmother Rita Yonn said her gut tells her the six-year-old is still alive despite 1,000 days of unanswered questions

Three people, including Joshlin's mother Kelly Smith, received life sentences for trafficking the child, yet no one has revealed where she is

Joshlin's grandmother visited Kelly at Pollsmoor Prison seeking answers but said every conversation felt like a dead end

Joshlin Smith's has been missing for 1000 days. Images: Ladylondie

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - The grandmother of missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith has not given up hope of finding her granddaughter, saying she believes the six-year-old is still alive. Sunday, 15 November 2026, marked 1,000 days since Joshlin disappeared from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on the Cape West Coast in February 2024.

Despite the lengthy investigation and a high-profile court case that resulted in three people being sentenced to life imprisonment, Joshlin's whereabouts remain unknown.

Joshlin Smith's grandmother desperate for answers

According to EWN, Joshlin's grandmother, Rita Yonn, said she remained frustrated by the lack of answers about what happened to the little girl. She explained that her only opportunity to seek answers had been through visits to Pollsmoor Prison, where Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, is serving her sentence.

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Yonn said she had visited Kelly after she was transferred to the prison, but their conversations had not brought her any closer to finding out what happened to Joshlin.

"I went to Pollsmoor after she was sent there, and we spoke, but it always feels like a dead end," Yonn said.

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Grandmother believes Joshlin is still alive

During the trial, the court heard that Joshlin had allegedly been sold to a traditional healer for R20,000. Kelly and her two co-accused were convicted of trafficking the child and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, no one has revealed where Joshlin is or what ultimately happened to her.

Yonn said she was struggling to understand why those convicted had not disclosed the truth about her granddaughter's disappearance. Despite the uncertainty, she has refused to lose hope and appealed to the public to pray for Joshlin's safe return.

"My gut tells me that Joshlin is still alive; nothing tells me that she is dead," she said.

Police have confirmed that the investigation into Joshlin's disappearance remains active.

Search team discloses new items found in Smith case

Briefy News also reported that two years after six-year-old Joshlin Smith vanished from her home in Saldanha Bay, a search team has come forward with a series of new items found in nearby dunes, raising fresh questions about what happened to the little girl. According to IOL, Cape Town-based activist Reverend June Dolley-Major held a briefing on Thursday, 10 September 2026, laying out what the team had discovered and urging law enforcement and communities to join forces in finding answers.

Source: Briefly News