Former Sundowns striker Mame Niang has weighed in on speculation linking Percy Tau to a return to Chloorkop

Tau, 32, is currently training with Sundowns after parting ways with Vietnamese side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC

A football analyst also shared his view on whether Sundowns should move to sign the former Bafana Bafana star

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mame Niang has publicly backed the club to sign Percy Tau, arguing the experienced forward could make an immediate impact on their attacking play.

Tau, 32, is currently a free agent and has been training with Sundowns at Chloorkop following his departure from Vietnamese club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC. The winger is familiar with the Pretoria-based outfit, having represented them before leaving South Africa in 2018 to sign with Brighton & Hove Albion in England.

Tau's Career Path Since Leaving Sundowns

After his time in the Premier League, Tau had loan stints at Union SG before joining Club Brugge and Anderlecht in Belgium. He then returned to the African continent, linking up with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2021.

Niang, who played alongside Tau during their shared time at Sundowns, told KickOff that the forward's familiarity with the club's culture and demands would give him an immediate advantage over other potential signings.

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"He is a great player. He will bring lot of experience at Sundowns. He knows the culture at Sundowns and has won many trophies with the club," Niang said.

Niang Identifies Gap in Sundowns Attack

The Senegalese forward went further, pointing to a specific void in Sundowns' current attacking options that he believes Tau is best placed to fill.

"If you ask me if they can sign him, there is no doubt [about it]. The club is lacking someone like him to assist them up front. See, [Iqraam] Rayners is trying up front, but he needs someone like Percy Tau to assist him. Sundowns need goals to start winning more games. Tau will bring experience and those goals at Sundowns," Niang added.

Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking to Briefly News, echoed Niang's sentiment. He noted that adding a player of Tau's calibre on a free transfer made practical sense given the length of the season and the number of competitions still ahead for Sundowns.

"As I've said earlier, Mamelodi Sundowns signing Tau wouldn't be wrong, they can add another experience player to their ranks, the season is still long and they've got a couple of competitions to still play," Anuma said.

He added that reports of Tau impressing coach Miguel Cardoso in training strengthened the case for a formal offer. "If reports claims he has impressed Cardoso in training, then I agree with Niang on bringing him in on a free transfer. He can even earn a spot back in the Bafana Bafana set up, that's by the way though," Anuma concluded.

Source: Briefly News