Esethu Seku posted a sweet photo with Prince Masuku at an upscale restaurant, with both still wearing their wedding rings

The Married at First Sight: Mzansi couple had a rocky journey during the experiment, with viewers convinced they wouldn't make it

Proving the critics wrong, fans flooded Esethu's comment section with love and blessings for "The Masukus"

Esethu Seku and Prince Masuku's cosy photo together had fans talking. Images: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Married at First Sight: Mzansi sweethearts Esethu Seku and Prince Masuku are giving fans all the feels after Esethu posted a cosy date night photo that has social media buzzing. The snapshot, shared on Instagram on 14 November 2026, captures the couple looking completely at ease with one another at an upscale restaurant.

In the photo, Prince leans in to plant a kiss on Esethu's forehead while she grins broadly at the camera, her arm draped warmly over his. Two champagne flutes sit on the wooden table in front of them, but it was a small detail that sent fans into a frenzy: both Esethu and Prince were still wearing their wedding rings.

Esethu and Prince's rocky road to happiness

Their path to this moment was far from easy. During the MAFS Mzansi experiment, the pair clashed repeatedly, with Prince's habit of packing up and leaving during heated disagreements testing the relationship more than once.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Despite the tension, they became the only couple from their season to recommit to each other at the final decision ceremony, with Prince sealing the deal by officially proposing to Esethu.

The road did not get completely smooth after filming wrapped either. Esethu later opened up about the fact that the two were not actually together during the reunion shoot, having gone their separate ways for a period. Eventually, however, they found their way back to each other, and both have since been sharing occasional glimpses of their rekindled romance on social media, even updating their Instagram bios to include "husband" and"wife" beside their titles.

Fans admired Esethu Seku and Prince Masuku's blossoming relationship. Images: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Fans celebrate "The Masukus" online

Followers wasted no time flooding Esethu's comment section with excitement and warm wishes for the couple:

aviwe_somhlophe said:

"Oh, Esethu. I love you guys so much. #TheMasukus"

ntulineli wrote:

"I love what I am seeing."

mamphepi added:

"I love you so much, guys. The Masukus. May this union be blessed by the Almighty. Ke ya lerata."

scgoba2 commented:

"I love yoy guys; you make sense, and I wish you the best in this world."

See the couple's viral photo below.

Obren Msuku opens up about MAFS: Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Obren Msuku's experience on Married at First Sight: Mzansi.

The reality TV personality opened up about how he joined the cast and addressed the explosive allegations made on the show.

Source: Briefly News