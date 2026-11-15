British Grammy winner Olivia Dean is set to headline two South African shows in January 2027, marking her first performances in the country

Some general admission tickets for the Cape Town and Johannesburg festival dates are priced as high as R3,000, prompting concern from fans

Festival promoters Milk + Cookies have responded to the backlash, revealing the events are already 90% sold out

The promoter clarified the cost of the Olivia Dean SA concert ticket. Image: JMEnternational for the Mercury Prize, Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-winning British singer Olivia Dean is heading to South Africa for the first time in January 2027, but the excitement has been tempered by sticker shock after some tickets surfaced at R3,000 a head.

Dean, 27, known for soulful tracks such as Dive, The Hardest Part and Man I Need, will perform at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 31 January. The shows are promoted by local festival company Milk + Cookies, which has also confirmed South African artists Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Jade T on the bill, with more acts still to be announced.

What is included in the R3,000 ticket price?

Milk + Cookies chief marketing officer Chase Freeman moved quickly to clarify the situation, telling Daily Sun that R3,000 is the top pricing tier, not the entry-level cost. He pointed out that more than 80% of tickets were sold during a pre-sale window at considerably lower prices, and that the festival is now 90% sold out across both cities.

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For fans still hoping to attend, Freeman said organisers have made buy-now-pay-later arrangements available so that the remaining tickets are within reach for more people.

"We never want our fans to feel left behind, which is exactly why we made sure to have buy-now-pay-later options available so people can still secure these final tickets on a schedule that actually works for them," he said.

Freeman also stressed that the event is designed to offer far more than a typical concert outing, with over eight hours of entertainment planned across a second stage and interactive experiences curated by festival partners.

Transport plans for Cape Town and Johannesburg venues

Getting to and from the venues has also come up as a concern, and Milk + Cookies co-CEO Kevin Resse said the company is putting together a dedicated park-and-ride service for both dates.

"The fan experience is everything to us from the moment you leave your house to the moment you get home safely," Resse said, adding that the team is committed to making the full experience match the standard of the performances themselves.

Ticket sales opened to the general public on 30 October, with attendance restricted to those aged 18 and above.

Dean's profile has grown considerably in recent years, with her second studio album The Art of Loving broadening her audience internationally. That momentum carried her to the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2026, cementing her status as one of the most exciting artists in the pop, R&B and neo-soul space.

Milk + Cookies broke its silence on the cost of Olivia Dean SA concert tickets. Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Kaytranada returns to SA for Milk + Cookies

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean isn't the only international artist who will grace the Milk + Cookies stage in 2027. Briefly News reported that Kaytranada is set to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg, kicking off Milk + Cookies Music Week.

The Grammy-winning producer previously called his Johannesburg set at the festival's South African debut one of his top 3 best performances ever.

Source: Briefly News