Percy Tau has been training with Mamelodi Sundowns at Chloorkop for several weeks, drawing attention from head coach Miguel Cardoso

Negotiations over a potential deal are reportedly already underway, with Kaizer Chiefs also linked to the 32-year-old

A football analyst shared his take with Briefly News on where Tau could fit into Cardoso's setup if a return is confirmed

Former Bafana Bafana winger Percy Tau appears to be edging closer to a return to Mamelodi Sundowns, with reports suggesting the club has been left impressed after watching him train at their Chloorkop facility.

The 32-year-old, who departed Al Ahly before a stint in Vietnam, has spent several weeks working out with Masandawana. According to Soccer Laduma, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has taken a keen interest in Tau's performances during those sessions, and talks over a possible deal are already in progress.

Tau's Potential Role at Sundowns

Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, weighed in on what a return to Sundowns could mean for both the player and the club.

"I saw the reports about Tau training with Mamelodi Sundowns team after leaving Vietnam, and it's a good thing that old clubs are welcoming their former players despite leaving them at some point," Anuma said.

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He added that a full-time return could benefit all parties, provided Tau manages his expectations around playing time.

"In the aspect of returning to Sundowns on a full-time basis, I think it would be a good one for both Tau and the Brazilians, provided that he doesn't demand to start every game," Anuma said. "He can be their man that comes from the bench to change games. Tau is someone who can offer that to Cardoso."

Kaizer Chiefs Also in the Mix

Sundowns are not the only PSL club reportedly eyeing Tau. Kaizer Chiefs have also been linked with the experienced winger, adding a competitive dimension to any negotiations as the transfer window progresses.

Tau previously made his name at Sundowns before moving to Europe and later the Middle East, and a potential homecoming to the Brazilians would mark a full-circle moment in his career. No official confirmation from either club or the player's representatives has been issued at this stage.

Source: Briefly News