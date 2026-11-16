Kefilwe Mabote brought her vision of merging motorsport and fashion to life at the Kyalami Grand Prix

The influencer and style icon curated a new VIP lounge experience at the Apex Club, a first of its kind in South Africa

Mabote opened up about staying relevant in the industry and the obstacles she faced behind the scenes

Briefly News reported from the official launch on 14 November 2026 and caught up with Kefilwe Mabote

Kefilwe Mabote, one of South Africa's most recognisable style influencers, unveiled a brand-new VIP lounge at the Kyalami Grand Prix. The event brought together her passion for racing, fashion and luxury in one space.

Kefilwe Mabote at the launch of her Kyalami Grand Prix Apex Club. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

The event, held at the Apex Club, marked a milestone for the South African entertainment and motorsport scene. Speaking to Briefly News, Mabote described the concept as something she had long dreamed of building, filling a gap she believed had existed on the continent for too long. She said:

"I mean, this is something that I've always dreamed of literally curating, of bringing two worlds together. We've seen motorsports like F1 where we see fashion being celebrated, music being celebrated, but it has never been done in South Africa."

1st-of-its-kind experience at Kyalami

The lounge was designed to transform the race-day experience from a purely sporting event into something far more immersive. Mabote noted that local motorsport events had traditionally been about the racing alone, with little focus on lifestyle or culture around them. Her creation aimed to change that entirely.

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The event drew notable guests, including rapper Priddy Ugly, dancer and media personality Bontle Modiselle, and Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the acclaimed knitwear label Maxhosa Africa.

Aubrey Mbatha (left) and Lebohang Mashile (right) among celebs at Apex Lounge launch at Kyalami Grand Prix. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Kefilwe Mabote advises young creatives

When asked about her longevity in an industry where relevance can be short-lived, Mabote kept her answer grounded. She said:

"Being true to myself, darling. And also being consistent. When you're true to yourself, it comes effortlessly, so you don't have to try hard to be someone else."

She also had a message for those looking up to her as a mentor. Mabote, who authored a book sharing her personal journey, was candid about the struggles that often go unseen:

"On the outside, it looks like I had it easy. Never stop believing in your dream. Continue to pursue it. There may be many naysayers. Focus on the real goal, and you'll achieve."

Her career, her creative ventures, and now this debut VIP lounge experience at Kyalami all point to a woman who has built her brand on her own terms.

Other Briefly News stories about Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote

South African lifestyle influencer Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote confirmed her marriage on 3 September 2025 by sharing a romantic wedding video on Instagram showing her and her groom driving into the sunset in a classic Rolls-Royce Corniche while keeping her husband’s face hidden—and updating her bio to "Wife, mom of 5," sparking both congratulations and scepticism online over what netizens believe is her fourth marriage.

sparking both congratulations and scepticism online over what netizens believe is her fourth marriage. During a July 2025 vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, accompanied by designer friend Linda Makhaya, the born-again Christian entrepreneur drew widespread admiration from fans for her neutral-toned summer fashion, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, and R12,000+ Loewe basket bag against scenic coastal backdrops.

Earlier on 1 September 2025, Mabote ignited a social media frenzy, with X users dubbing her "Lord of the Rings" after posting herself in a white dress signing marriage documents alongside her father while concealing her new husband’s identity beneath a scripture-inspired caption.

Source: Briefly News