Former South African Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni is back to his culinary tricks which he shared online recently

Mboweni took to the bluebird app to pot four images of the meal he had underway featuring his infamous blue Le Creuset pot

As has come to be expected, many netizens flooded his post with criticism and jokes and it seems the funny madala saw it coming

When it comes to the kitchen, Tito Mboweni is an ungovernable governor and he knows it!

The former Finance Minister recently took to his favourite app, Twitter, to share photos of a meal he was busy preparing, quite late into the night – as usual, lol.

Tito Mboweni already knew his cooking wouldn't end well after sharing the funny experience online. Image: @tito_mboweni/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The four images show some chunks of garlic, chopped green pepper, and red meat submerged in some water as well as his infamous blue Le Creuset pot on the stove.

Mboweni humorously captioned the tweet:

“Oh lawdy! Disaster is about to descend on us!”

While many peeps are always ready to roast the former politician on his odd cooking habits, it would appear he finds pleasure in all the online banter and criticism he gets from his online audience.

Check out some of the witty comments and cooking suggestions from amused netizens below:

@nickhedley responded:

“You must brown the meat in a pan first, Governor!”

@MatJGeorge commented:

“The Governor is a lost cause . We’ve been trying to assist him in the kitchen for almost 2 years now.”

@NdivhuwoBarnes replied:

“If everyone was using as much garlic as you do it was going to threaten its availability worldwide.”

@Molefejnr64 said:

“Tatane, I'm thinking you hire a helper, a private chef, or get a younger wife in Mogoebaskloof. Gape byale gona aowa.”

@AndiMakinana commented:

“We can smell the garlic all the way from Cape Town.”

@ChueneDaniel wrote:

“I'm not impressed with too much water that you drowning the meat.”

Source: Briefly News