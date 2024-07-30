Chilean table tennis star Zeng Zhiying created history at the 2024 Olympics after making her debut at the age of 58

The Chinese-born star might have lost her match to Lebanon's Mariana Sahakian, but she won the hearts of sporting fans all over the world

Fans praised the 58-year-old on social media, saying her journey serves as an inspiration to never give up on your dream

Zeng Zhiying made her Olympic debut at 58. Image: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Table tennis star Zeng Zhiying made history at the 2024 Olympics by debuting at 58 on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

The Chinese-born Chilean made history when she lost 4-1 to Lebanon's Mariana Sahakian in the preliminary round, but the 'Olympic Grandmother' still inspired fans.

Zeng Zhiying has inspired fans

Zhiying made her Olympic debut, according to the tweet below:

According to India Times, Zhiying retired from table tennis at the age of 20 when she left China for Chile, but her love for the sport kept her coming back.

Zhiying said:

"I never imagined (making it to the Olympic Games) because I took it up for entertainment, to do some sport. I gained confidence by playing a lot. Since I always won, I liked playing more and more. Qualifying for the Olympics is a big dream, and fulfilling it at that age is a huge happiness."

Zhiying added that she was proud to be among over 10,000 athletes taking part in 32 sporting codes at the Paris event.

Fans are proud of Zhiying

Fans worldwide praised Zhiying on social media, saying she embodies the idea of never giving up on your dreams while it also drew wet fans' appetites before the much-anticipated track events.

Lila D Dahal applauded the selectors:

"Applause to the selectors as well; they chose her dream."

Marilee Elias was happy:

"Congratulations."

Carol A Marten showed her love:

"Congratulations on achieving your dream; all the very best to you."

Judy Hageman backed Zhiying:

"Good for her!!!"

Ajala Isaac Oluwagbengapappy was inspired:

"It is never too late to achieve the goal or target you have set for yourself. I am inspired."

