The future of pickleball in the Olympics: When will it happen?

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games kicked off in July as fans anticipated exciting battles across various sports. Many athletes, including pickleball players, dream of competing in the global competition. But is pickleball in the Olympics, and how is it played?

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Here is more about the discipline and its possibilities of being included in the Olympics.

Is pickleball in the Olympics?

The renowned racket and paddle game is not currently an Olympic sport. According to the Olympics website, a sport must first be recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and have worldwide popularity.

The IOC recognises games governed by an International Federation (IF), ensuring the sport adheres to the Olympic Charter, the World Anti-Doping Code, and the Olympic Movement Code.

Will pickleball be an Olympic sport?

The hopes of seeing pickleball in the Olympics 2024 may be over, but what about in the coming editions? In a report published by the LA Times, the 2028 event organisers proposed five new events they hope to include: baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash.

As the dream of having pickleball in the Olympics 2028 fades away, 2032 remains a possibility to explore.

Is pickleball a Special Olympics sport?

The Special Olympics introduced the game in 2023, allowing athletes to compete in traditional and unified doubles events. Its versatility and ease of learning make it an ideal alternative for athletes with intellectual and physical impairments.

Is pickleball dangerous?

It is not considered a dangerous sport because it is not a contact sport like MMA or wrestling. Having said that, injuries are on the rise, states NBC News. Common pickleball injuries include rotator cuff injuries, arthritis, Achilles tendon tears/strains and foot fractures. The majority of the fractures found in the new study showed that 92% occurred during falls.

Is pickleball a professional sport?

Pickleball is a professional sport founded in 1965 in the US by former Washington State Rep. Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell. The two improvised ping-pong equipment and played with their families on a badminton court, giving birth to a new discipline.

Is pickleball an international sport?

The game is more prevalent in the United States and has spread to other countries. The International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) is the sport's world governing body, representing over 60 countries.

The federation, founded in 2010, has helped the game grow to the potential of becoming one of the most valuable sports in the US.

Pickleball rules and court

It is played on a court comparable to badminton courts, but the net is significantly lower than in tennis. The game is played between two or four players using a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Pickleball courts measure approximately 20′ x 44′ for both singles and doubles.

The game begins with a serve by the player on the right side of the court. Like tennis, the ball must travel crosscourt and land within the lines of the opposite square. Players lose a point if there is a double bounce, when they hit the ball out of bounds, or when they hit the net.

What are the 5 new sports for the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris competitions will feature a new Olympic sport, breakdancing, which will debut in the Summer Games. Event organisers also added climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and karate because they appeal to young people and their global reach.

Frequently asked questions

With its rising popularity, the racket and paddle game is catching up with other older disciplines with a worldwide following. The number of athletes playing the game continues to grow. Here are frequently asked questions about the sport.

What year did pickleball become an Olympic Sport? The racket and paddle game has never featured in the Summer Games.

The racket and paddle game has never featured in the Summer Games. Why is karate not in the 2024 Olympics? Karate was previously excluded from the competition bids because organisers thought it lacked entertainment value and the ability to attract a younger audience.

Karate was previously excluded from the competition bids because organisers thought it lacked entertainment value and the ability to attract a younger audience. What 3 sports is pickleball most similar to? The discipline resembles tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It borrows some elements of the three sports, including the rules, format, and equipment.

The discipline resembles tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It borrows some elements of the three sports, including the rules, format, and equipment. Where is pickleball most famous? The game is renowned in the United States, where it originated in 1965. NC Sharp reports Florida is the dominant state playing the sport. It is also prevalent in Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio.

The game is renowned in the United States, where it originated in 1965. NC Sharp reports Florida is the dominant state playing the sport. It is also prevalent in Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio. What is the difference between padel and pickleball? According to the LTA, padel is traditionally played as doubles on slightly bigger courts surrounded by glass walls and a metal cage. Padel also uses a less pressurised tennis ball. Pickleball involves both singles and doubles, with players using a plastic ball.

According to the LTA, padel is traditionally played as doubles on slightly bigger courts surrounded by glass walls and a metal cage. Padel also uses a less pressurised tennis ball. Pickleball involves both singles and doubles, with players using a plastic ball. Is pickleball an Olympic sport? Despite its growing popularity, it has yet to reach the threshold to feature in the Summer Games.

The future of pickleball in the Olympics looks promising, but it is unclear. Fans and athletes hope for 2032 after missing out on the list of new events proposed for the 2028 Los Angeles edition. Until then, the game's community will continue to enjoy and promote it.

