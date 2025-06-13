Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding went missing after the race and was later found unresponsive and hypothermic near Durban’s NSRI base, sparking serious safety concerns

The relocation of the finish line to an open public street instead of the traditional stadium caused chaos and confusion, contributing to Harding’s disappearance

Sports safety expert Dr. Mariette Van der Merwe urges organisers to conduct a comprehensive safety audit and return to a controlled finish environment to prevent future incidents

The recent disappearance and critical condition of Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding has ignited urgent discussions about athlete safety at South Africa’s renowned ultra-marathon. Briefly News spoke exclusively with Dr. Mariette Van der Merwe, a respected sports safety expert, who shared her perspective on what went wrong and key steps organisers must take to prevent similar incidents.

The incident involving Moira Harding is a stark reminder of the importance of safety in endurance events. Image: Comrades Marathon

Source: Twitter

Post-race safety concerns

Dr. Van der Merwe highlighted the chaotic finish area as a major contributing factor to Harding’s disappearance.

“Moving the finish line from the controlled environment of the stadium to an open public street introduced significant confusion and compromised crowd management. This disrupted usual recovery and reunion routines for runners, making it easier for vulnerable athletes to become disoriented. The post-race zone needs to be secure, well-organised, and staffed with sufficient personnel to guide athletes safely after they cross the line.” she explains.

Importance of emergency preparedness

While praising the use of emergency ID bracelets, Dr. Van der Merwe warned that these are only one aspect of an effective safety system.

“Although the bracelet allowed quick contact with Moira’s family, the delay in locating her unresponsive body exposed gaps in monitoring and rapid medical response. Organisers should implement real-time tracking technologies and strategically place medical teams along the route and at the finish line to intervene swiftly,” she advises.

Recommendations for organisers

Dr. Van der Merwe stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive safety audit.

“A thorough review of race logistics, with particular focus on finish-line protocols, is essential. Returning the finish to a stadium or similarly controlled area would create a safer environment for runners to recover and receive medical attention,” she says.

Additionally, clear signage, designated reunion points, and improved communication systems linking volunteers, medical staff, and race control are vital.

South African ultra-distance icon Gerda Steyn made history at the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Image:Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Transparency and accountability

Transparency, Dr. Van der Merwe added, is critical in restoring public trust.

“Acknowledging mistakes and publicly outlining measures to enhance safety demonstrates commitment to athlete welfare. The Comrades Marathon Association must engage openly with runners, families, and stakeholders.”

The incident involving Moira Harding is a stark reminder of the importance of safety in endurance events. As Dr. Van der Merwe put it,

“This tragedy should be the catalyst for meaningful reform. With improved organisation, medical preparedness, and transparent governance, the Comrades Marathon can continue its proud tradition while prioritising the safety and well-being of every participant.”

