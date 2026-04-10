A tense IPL finish in New Delhi ended in heartbreak for the Delhi Capitals after a dramatic final-over collapse against the Gujarat Titans

David Miller’s bold decision-making under pressure proved decisive as a last-ball twist turned victory into defeat

The finish sparked a heated debate online, with fans split over whether bravery or caution cost the match

Proteas cricket star David Miller was left emotional after a costly mistake in the final over of the IPL clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

David Miller of South Africa bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026. Image: Nikhil Patil

Source: Getty Images

Miller, who previously trended during the T20 Cricket World Cup after a viral moment involving an influencer, delivered a heroic performance as the Delhi Capitals chased a massive target of 211. He helped drag his side into a position where they needed just two runs from the final two deliveries.

The South African batter, effectively a tailender at that stage, chose not to take a simple single on the penultimate delivery. That decision, which would have at least guaranteed a tie, proved costly as he instead backed himself to finish the match with a boundary off the final ball.

However, the final delivery from Prasidh Krishna was a well-disguised slower ball that Miller completely missed. Under pressure, the non-striker attempted a desperate run, but was run out as both batters scrambled, sealing a heartbreaking defeat for the Capitals in a crucial IPL encounter.

Watch the moment below:

Fans and analysts were divided after Miller's blunder

The moment immediately triggered intense reactions online, with fans split over Miller’s decision-making in the closing stages.

@IamSamuel_Roy:

“David Miller, you may have lost the game, but you showed your potential. Hats off to you. Well done, GT.”

@isubratadas:

“Unbelievable finish.”

@RuchitKhan8180:

“One of the most gripping matches of the 2026 season. Congratulations to GT for the win, but my heart goes out to David Miller. He deserves a big win for his team in the IPL or for South Africa. I’ve always admired him, and without him this match wouldn’t have reached this close.”

@sportingvibe_:

“What a last-over thriller! Every ball felt like a heartbeat, pure nail-biting drama till the end. GT held their nerve and crossed the finish line in style. But here’s the big question: should Miller have gone for that single on the fifth ball?”

@up_shut64772:

“Why did he refuse the single on the previous ball? He should be fined for that.”

Watch the video below:

Miller had earlier played through a hand injury and produced a standout knock, including a massive 106-metre six, but his efforts were ultimately overshadowed by the final-over collapse. Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar defended Miller’s intent, speaking about his confidence after scoring 23 runs in the previous over. However, analysts remained divided, with debate continuing long after the match ended.

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and David Miller of South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Semi-Final match between South Africa and New Zealand. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

David Miller's IPL performance and career statistics

Miller’s career record reflects his long-standing experience across formats. He has played 136 ODIs, 89 T20Is, 63 First-Class matches, 237 List A games, 346 T20 matches, and 86 IPL appearances. His T20I tally stands at 1,716 runs, while across T20 cricket, he has accumulated 7,583 runs.

Miller’s estimated net worth is around $2 million, with a reported IPL salary of approximately $105,000. Despite the setback, he remains a key figure in franchise cricket and continues to be one of South Africa’s most experienced finishers.

Source: Briefly News