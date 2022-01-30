South African cricketer Solo Nqweni has left Mzansi shedding a few tears after documenting and sharing his healing journey

The athlete was diagnosed with a paralysing auto-immune disease but with the help of excellent doctors managed to regain his mobility

Inspired peeps headed to the comments section wishing the young cricketer well as he continues to recover

SA cricketer Solo Nqweni has come a long way since first being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, sharing an inspirational clip of his journey to recovery on social media.

The disease targets a patients entire nervous system resulting in eventual paralysis.

, the athlete shared the highs and lows of learning to live with his diagnosis. From day 1 in hospital through months and months of physiotherapy.

By some miracle, Nqweni was able to regain his strength and ends the clip by showing himself working out in the gym.

Check out some of the supportive comments from social media users:

@nqobzitha_makh said:

"Praise the Lord you are lucky you got the best medical treatment in the best hospitals. The majority of black people are not this lucky."

@AkinLion_ said:

"The human body and mind >>>"

@KhaboNomhle said:

"I think I shed a tear... Yho. Ah ah. I don't know you, or your story, but what I do know is that you're a phenomenon! Through God's grace and mercy!"

