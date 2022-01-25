Munzir El Nezzel and his son Mustafa are victims of war-torn Syria and their photo touched many

Mustafa was born without limbs as his mother was taking medication for an illness, which affected his growth

Their award-winning snap saw well-wishers raise funds for them to receive prosthetic limbs in Italy

A father and son duo are finally going to be able to use artificial limbs after great intervention saw them get the help they needed.

The award-winning photo of Mustafa and his dad and one of them arriving in Italy. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino.

Munzir El Nezzel and his son Mustafa touched many hearts after their award-winning picture went viral and symbolised the plight of the people in war-torn Syria.

The snap, taken by Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan - titled Hardship or Life, captured a beautiful moment between Munzir, who lost one leg, and his son who was no limbs.

According to Aljazeera, the duo were both affected by the brutal conflict in their country, as the 35-year-old dad had his leg amputated after a bomb attack.

His six-year-old son was born with a congenital disorder which was caused by the medication taken by his mum while pregnant after she fell ill due to nerve gas.

The wholesome photo wins award

The aforementioned photo was declared 'Photo of The Year' at Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) in 2021 and also made headlines in Italy.

This saw people raise about R1.7 million to assist in providing Mustafa and Munzir with prosthetic limbs.

SIPA organisers asked the Catholic diocese to assist in providing documents that will see them move to Italy and on Friday, 21 January, the two arrived in Rome together with Munzir's wife and their two daughters.

In an interview, Munzir said he was grateful for getting a chance to take his kids to school and one day see his son stand up on artificial legs.

Specialists also said the father will recover most of his mobility in just weeks but it will take longer for Mustafa due to the expected challenges.

